Bryan City Council approves construction of new entertainment facility in Travis Bryan Midtown Park

In 2016, prior to serving the first of his two, three-year terms as mayor of the city of Bryan, Andrew Nelson said he wanted to find the best way to serve the community. “I have always loved the idea of serving,” he said earlier this week, shortly before his term expired. “After 9/11, I wanted to join the military [but] we had a newborn baby and my wife made it very clear I needed to find other ways to serve to allow those that serve us; to justify their sacrifices by living a life worthy of their service, but also finding ways to serve them and others.”

BRYAN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO