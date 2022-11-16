Bryan City Council approves construction of new entertainment facility in Travis Bryan Midtown Park

Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council welcomes new members as departing members give their farewells
With a six-seat turnaround for Bryan City Council — five council members and a mayor — the outgoing members had their final bittersweet meeting Thursday night as they said their goodbyes and welcomed the incoming councilors. Bobby Gutierrez was sworn into his mayoral seat by outgoing Mayor Andrew...
wtaw.com
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Lacey Lively, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about upcoming holiday events, progress at Midtown Park, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
sportstravelmagazine.com
College Station, Texas, Breaks Ground on Texas Independence Ballpark
Midtown in College Station, Texas, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand and more. “This is one of those things that further puts College Station on the map for the sports world, particularly from just...
kwhi.com
ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE IN WASHINGTON COUNTY
The Washington County Engineering and Development – Road and Bridge Department has announced an upcoming road closure. The Road and Bridge Department will be closing a road for bridge construction starting on Monday. The bridge is located on Old Masonic Road at Big Sandy Creek, which is approximately 1200...
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Respond Thursday To Two Apartment Fires And A Trash Fire At Consolidated High School
The College Station fire department responded to two apartment complexes Thursday for structure fires. The first call, around 6:30 Thursday morning, was at The Grand on Harvey Road. The resident said he extinguished a fire in the bathroom ceiling after the smoke detector went off. CSFD determined circuit wires to the HVAC unit burned at the connection to the wires. Maintenance responded and the apartment was naturally ventilated.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Outgoing Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson reflects on his time serving city
In 2016, prior to serving the first of his two, three-year terms as mayor of the city of Bryan, Andrew Nelson said he wanted to find the best way to serve the community. “I have always loved the idea of serving,” he said earlier this week, shortly before his term expired. “After 9/11, I wanted to join the military [but] we had a newborn baby and my wife made it very clear I needed to find other ways to serve to allow those that serve us; to justify their sacrifices by living a life worthy of their service, but also finding ways to serve them and others.”
wtaw.com
First Change In 25 Years Of An Interlocal Agreement Between The College Station And Bryan Fire Departments
For the first time in 25 years, there is a change in the interlocal agreement between the College Station and Bryan fire departments. The College Station city council approved a change at its November 10 meeting without public discussion which will reduce the number of CSFD ambulance trips into Bryan.
KBTX.com
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands
Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes...
KBTX.com
Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m. College Station...
Governor Greg Abbott's Small Business Series comes to Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is hosting his Small Business Series at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The Governor's Small Business Series...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Elected BISD board members sworn into office
Prior to being elected to the Single Member District 3 seat on the Bryan school board, Leo Gonzalez II, along with his father, his wife, Kim Gonzalez, and their son, Trey, spent two months knocking on people’s doors and introducing himself to the community. Because of that commitment, Gonzalez’...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Make do with what Bryan already has
I understand it is business as usual and always will be, but that is not a good thing for taxpayers. New buildings, new parks is just a way for the Bryan City Council to appropriate money to increase its budget. Council members do this by spending every penny allotted in...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Manager Rejects Contract Proposal From The President Of The Firefighters Union
Bryan city manager Kean Register has rejected a contract proposal from the president of the firefighters union. WTAW News has e-mailed president Daniel Buford if another contract proposal will be sent to city officials. Documents obtained through an open records request shows Kean Register is opposed to several new demands...
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Twin City Mission holds a coat and blanket drive on Thursday
Twin City Mission will host its Coat and Blanket Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday where anyone who needs a jacket, coat or blanket can take one that was donated to the organization. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS...
Kick off the holiday season with "Lights On!" in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is hosting "Lights On!" at the Gloria Sale Park to kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Thousands of lights from the north to the south ends of Downtown Bryan will be illuminated. In addition to the lighting ceremony,...
College Station men charged with theft of $1K of alcohol from H-E-B
The duo said they stole the alcohol for parties.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
irlonestar.com
11.17.22 – Kathy Mesger and Dixie McLeod Directors of Women Ministries ,Conroe Church of Christ -The Cindy Cochran Show
11.17.22 – Kathy Mesger and Dixie McLeod Directors of Women Ministries ,Conroe Church of Christ -The Cindy Cochran Sho. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NBHN9YF7HQSYW. For more information on the show visit...
