Hilo, HI

Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September

Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
HILO, HI
Missing endangered 13-year-old boy located in good health

Update: Big Island police reported just before 5:30 p.m. in a media release that Adan Seysyuk was located in Hilo and in good health. The Hawai’i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance in located the 13-year-old. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for help...
HILO, HI
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
HILO, HI
Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopens after apparent cyber attack

Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopened this week after a reported cyber attack took their system offline last month, leading to canceled appointments and delays in patients getting test results. The company told West Hawaii Today it was hacked on Oct. 20 causing a shutdown of its phone and computer systems....
HILO, HI
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout

On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
HAWAII STATE
Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
HILO, HI
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
HONOLULU, HI
Manono Street Closure Planned For Utility Work

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric says utility work will close Manono Street near the intersection of Kawili Street in Hilo at the end of the month. (BIVN) – Manono Street in Hilo will be closed for utility work for a few days at the end of the month.
HILO, HI
Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo to celebrate Polynesian culture with special lūʻaus Nov. 21 and Dec. 26

The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo will host special Hōʻike style lūʻau shows on Nov. 21 and Dec. 26., telling stories of Polynesia, Hawaiʻi Island and Hilo town. In partnership with Island Breeze Productions and Hālau Ka Lehua Pua Kamaehu, the events called Pāwehi Hōʻike will pay tribute to the music, hula and the variety of dynamic Polynesian cultures that inhibit the Island of Hawaiʻi and community of Hilo.
HILO, HI
3D mapping of famous surf breaks could solve major climate issues

Researchers are mapping coral reefs at famous surf breaks around the world. The project from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Arizona State University aims at creating 3D models of major reef formations in the Pacific. “Ultimately, we’re trying to understand how all the organisms on the reefs...
HILO, HI
Pōhai Malama Care Center temporarily closes building, but services continue

An inpatient hospice facility on Hawaiʻi Island will temporarily close its building for maintenance, upgrades and possible expansion. Pōhai Mālama Care Center will briefly close its building in Hilo at the end of the week — but hospice services will continue. Current patients will return home...
HILO, HI
Hawaii Could Lose More Affordable Units Than It's Possible To Replace

Affordable housing is divided in two groups by tenure for sale or for rent. Not including for sale units, the affordable housing rental stock includes units owned by the Public Housing Authority, units developed with financing by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation’s low-income housing tax credits properties, USDA properties and inclusionary zoning properties administered by the counties including the state 201H developments.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine

Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
PAHOA, HI

