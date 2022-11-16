Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Man talks smack about leaf pickup: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
Wanted man tries to hide in Lyft driver’s car: Solon Police Blotter
At 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15, police investigated a two-car crash and learned that a passenger in one of the cars -- an Akron man, 21 -- was wanted on a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office warrant. Before the officer could confirm the warrant, the man ran from the car in...
Two vehicles taken at gunpoint on separate days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 19 that her vehicle had been taken at gunpoint by four unknown male suspects. Her iPhone and Apple Watch were also taken during the incident, which is under investigation. Felonious assault: Chestnut Lane. A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint around 7:10 p.m. Nov....
Body found in plastic at Parma home was missing man
The Parma Police Department has identified the body found at a home on West 26th Street Wednesday.
Woman, 54, and daughter, 24, fight, spilling paint on infant: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
Suspended driver learns about proper paperwork: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police observed a black Chrysler 300 on Bennett Road. The vehicle came back to an owner with a suspended license. The officer talked to the driver, who said that despite the suspended license, he had driving privileges due to the fact that he drives for work. The...
Drunk Michigan man passes out behind wheel: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, police were dispatched to Miller Road, near the RTA bus stop, about a man passed out behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Passat. The caller, an off-duty Cleveland police detective, confirmed that the driver was breathing. An arriving Brecksville officer located the VW with Michigan plates. The...
U-Haul driver should have been duckin’ when going through Dunkin’: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 8, police were dispatched to Dunkin’ donuts restaurant after a U-Haul truck going through the drive-thru damaged the Royalton Road building.
Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street
AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
Teen throws mom against wall: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A 17-year-old boy was arrested for domestic violence Nov. 1 after police were called to his home regarding a disturbance at 8:11 a.m. Nov. 1. The boy’s parents said there had been an altercation at the home the night before and that the boy was now refusing to go to school.
Good Samaritan takes keys from wrong-way driver: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A vehicle heading south turned onto Mayfield Road westbound at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 12, but went over the median and struck a vehicle stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle continued west in the wrong lanes until it stopped near the bottom of the hill. A...
Scammers dupe residents using bank fraud and AT&T services: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 19, a Royalton Road resident called police after discovering he was the victim of fraud. The man said that the day before, he had received a supposed call from his bank investigating a fraudulent $2,500 charge to his account. The caller convinced the Broadview Heights resident to set...
Store employee steals nearly $1,000 worth of lottery tickets: Avon Police Blotter
A Lorain man was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Oct. 30 for stealing lottery tickets from a convenience store. A store manager told police that the man was seen on security cameras scratching off tickets. It was estimated that the man, who is an employee at the store, had stolen $940 worth of lottery tickets over the past month.
Video: Police find suspect after Cleveland firefighter’s death
Police body and dash camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland and Bratenahl police locked up the suspected hit and run driver officials think struck and killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation
PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
2 die in separate fires in Elyria on Sunday, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two men died in separate apartment fires in Elyria on Sunday, authorities say. In the first, firefighters found a 53-year-old man dead in a bedroom of an apartment in the 500 block of Georgetown Avenue. The blaze was reported at 2:45 a.m., and officers found heavy smoke coming from the apartment building, with a working fire coming from a top-floor apartment.
Armed robber hits same Cleveland Burger King twice
Cleveland police are looking for a man who robbed the same Burger King at gunpoint twice.
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Comments / 1