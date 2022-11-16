ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street

AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
CLEVELAND, OH
Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation

PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
PARMA, OH
2 die in separate fires in Elyria on Sunday, authorities say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two men died in separate apartment fires in Elyria on Sunday, authorities say. In the first, firefighters found a 53-year-old man dead in a bedroom of an apartment in the 500 block of Georgetown Avenue. The blaze was reported at 2:45 a.m., and officers found heavy smoke coming from the apartment building, with a working fire coming from a top-floor apartment.
ELYRIA, OH
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
