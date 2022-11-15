Read full article on original website
Related
It's a historically bad time to buy a home, and a leading economist says it might not get any better until 2024 at the earliest
First-time homebuyers are facing one of the toughest real estate markets in decades. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is more than 7%, the highest since 2002. One economist expects conditions to improve in 2024 as inflation eases. Eager homebuyers may be best served by focusing on...
Turmeric Supplements Linked to Liver Injury in Rare Cases, New Research Shows
Turmeric is a popular wellness supplement that's considered generally safe. But rarely, it's shown to do more harm than good.
US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.
Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
White House announces $13 billion in funding to modernize power grids
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The White House announced through the Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday that it is soliciting grant applications for $13 billion in new financing under the bipartisan infrastructure bill for the expansion and modernization of the U.S. electric grid.
BA.5 is no longer dominant in the U.S. for the first time since July, as two new subvariants take over
Two new omicron subvariants have overtaken BA.5 as the prevailing versions of the coronavirus in the U.S. BA.5 became dominant in July, then consistently accounted for the majority of new Covid infections until last week. But data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Friday showed that the...
Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday their Omicron-tailored shot produced higher virus-neutralizing antibodies in older adults against the emerging subvariant BQ.1.1 than its original vaccine.
Possible rail strike threatens to upend supply chains and cost billions
It could come down to seven days. That’s how much paid sick leave some freight rail workers are demanding from the rail companies before they sign new contracts. The dispute once again threatens to bring freight transport across the country’s sprawling 140,000 miles of rail to a halt ahead of the December holiday rush — snarling already overburdened supply chains and triggering massive economic fallout.
The rate of babies born premature saw a 'concerning' increase in 2021, report finds
The annual March of Dimes report found preterm births increased in 2021, indicating more efforts are needed toward access to equitable prenatal care.
A recession could hit white-collar workers the hardest. Here's why
White collar workers would be hit harder than blue collar workers if the United States enters a recession soon, according to one economist, who said businesses have undergone a dramatic restructuring after the pandemic.
The middle class is getting left behind as low earners win higher wages and the richest see their wealth grow
The pandemic economy has been tumultuous, to say the least. The wealthiest of Americans have seen an influx of cash, while low-wage workers have managed to secure historic raises through bargaining, despite inflation creating a tight squeeze for anyone on a budget. But the middle-class has had no such bright...
'It's like living in an igloo.' People are turning off their heat as prices surge
As the first frigid weather of autumn chills the Northeast, many people are faced with a tough decision: deal with the surging costs of heating their homes or live without it.
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
The apps fighting food waste by saving restaurant meals from the trash
If food waste were a country, it would be the third-highest greenhouse-gas emitting nation behind the US and China. That’s because 40% of all food grown in the world goes uneaten each year, according to a World Wildlife Fund report from last year. And when food ends up in landfills, it produces huge amounts of greenhouse gases.
U.S. home sales are hurting
Investors were digesting mixed retail sector earnings reports and hawkish language from the Federal Reserve this week. On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said interest rates are "not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." The Fed raised its target interest rate range to between 3.75% and 4% earlier in November, but Bullard suggested interest rates may ultimately need to rise to between 5% and 7% to bring inflation down closer...
Amazon Layoffs to Extend Into 2023
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments. "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.
COVID pandemic led to surge in superbug infections, EU agency says
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Infections from some antibiotic-resistant pathogens known as superbugs have more than doubled in health care facilities in Europe, an EU agency said on Thursday, providing further evidence of the wider impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. IPO Price Pops Prompt Fraud and 'Pig Butchering' Warnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. exchanges and Wall Street's top cop on Thursday warned about a heightened threat of fraud mostly involving the initial public offerings of small companies, driven in part by a social media-driven pump-and-dump scheme called "pig butchering." In a rare move, Nasdaq Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc's...
Tiffany’s Net-zero Aims Grow Bolder
Tiffany & Co. announced a new net-zero commitment Thursday. Though the jeweler had already pledged in 2015 to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, its latest targets are more progressive. Announced Thursday, the goal is to get net-zero-ready by 2040, or 10 years earlier than what’s outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. Tiffany’s goal is also made in accordance with the Science Based Targets Initiative’s Net-Zero Standard, with interim targets set in the decade ahead.
New poll: Millions of Americans are making difficult decisions due to avoidable payroll errors
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Payroll errors cause nearly 1 in 5 American adults to take drastic financial actions, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult for Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
WHO Reports First Global Increase of Weekly COVID-19 Cases in Four Months
The World Health Organization on Wednesday reported that global coronavirus cases increased last week for the first time in months. Weekly cases have been either stable or on the decline since mid-July, according to the organization’s weekly epidemiological reports. But last week saw a 2% increase in cases, raising the number to 2.3 million infections, WHO reported.
