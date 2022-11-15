ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Markets Insider

US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.

Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
NBC News

Possible rail strike threatens to upend supply chains and cost billions

It could come down to seven days. That’s how much paid sick leave some freight rail workers are demanding from the rail companies before they sign new contracts. The dispute once again threatens to bring freight transport across the country’s sprawling 140,000 miles of rail to a halt ahead of the December holiday rush — snarling already overburdened supply chains and triggering massive economic fallout.
The Guardian

The apps fighting food waste by saving restaurant meals from the trash

If food waste were a country, it would be the third-highest greenhouse-gas emitting nation behind the US and China. That’s because 40% of all food grown in the world goes uneaten each year, according to a World Wildlife Fund report from last year. And when food ends up in landfills, it produces huge amounts of greenhouse gases.
The Detroit Free Press

U.S. home sales are hurting

Investors were digesting mixed retail sector earnings reports and hawkish language from the Federal Reserve this week. On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said interest rates are "not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." The Fed raised its target interest rate range to between 3.75% and 4% earlier in November, but Bullard suggested interest rates may ultimately need to rise to between 5% and 7% to bring inflation down closer...
US News and World Report

Amazon Layoffs to Extend Into 2023

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments. "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.
US News and World Report

U.S. IPO Price Pops Prompt Fraud and 'Pig Butchering' Warnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. exchanges and Wall Street's top cop on Thursday warned about a heightened threat of fraud mostly involving the initial public offerings of small companies, driven in part by a social media-driven pump-and-dump scheme called "pig butchering." In a rare move, Nasdaq Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc's...
WWD

Tiffany’s Net-zero Aims Grow Bolder

Tiffany & Co. announced a new net-zero commitment Thursday. Though the jeweler had already pledged in 2015 to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, its latest targets are more progressive. Announced Thursday, the goal is to get net-zero-ready by 2040, or 10 years earlier than what’s outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. Tiffany’s goal is also made in accordance with the Science Based Targets Initiative’s Net-Zero Standard, with interim targets set in the decade ahead.
The Associated Press

New poll: Millions of Americans are making difficult decisions due to avoidable payroll errors

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Payroll errors cause nearly 1 in 5 American adults to take drastic financial actions, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult for Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
OKLAHOMA STATE
US News and World Report

WHO Reports First Global Increase of Weekly COVID-19 Cases in Four Months

The World Health Organization on Wednesday reported that global coronavirus cases increased last week for the first time in months. Weekly cases have been either stable or on the decline since mid-July, according to the organization’s weekly epidemiological reports. But last week saw a 2% increase in cases, raising the number to 2.3 million infections, WHO reported.

