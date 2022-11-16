Read full article on original website
Rohde's 16 lead St. Thomas over Troy 78-76
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 16 points and his jump hook in the paint at the buzzer lifted St. Thomas past Troy 78-76 on Friday night. Rohde had five assists for the Tommies (3-2). Riley Miller scored 16 points, shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.
Grand Canyon 81, Grambling St. 48
GRAMBLING ST. (2-1) Gordon 6-11 3-4 15, Lamin 2-3 1-4 5, Christon 2-10 2-3 6, Cotton 1-7 0-0 3, Cowart 2-9 0-0 5, Moton 3-9 1-2 7, Munford 1-1 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-1 0, Aku 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-2 0-2 3, Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 9-18 48.
Third time the charm for Independence against Fairmont Senior
COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and interpreted two passes, No. 2 Independence became the first Class AA team to defeat No. 7 Fairmont Senior since the 2019 semifinals, ousting the visiting Polar Bears 42-7 Friday evening in the Class AA quarterfinals in Coal City.
Mississippi 72, UT Martin 68
UT MARTIN (2-3) Curry 5-7 2-2 12, Nix 5-8 0-2 10, Sears 3-4 1-2 7, Simon 3-11 0-0 7, Stewart 4-16 3-3 13, Williams 3-8 1-2 10, Jeffries 0-1 1-2 1, Miguel 2-2 1-2 6, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Endicott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 9-15 68.
Cleveland St. 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-5) Greene 5-11 1-2 14, Plet 5-7 2-4 12, Doss 3-12 10-11 16, Milton 2-11 5-8 9, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Reinhart 1-2 0-0 3, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Virden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 18-25 58.
North Marion wins thriller to advance to AA semis, 13-12
SPENCER, W.Va. (WV News) — After making the long drive to Spencer to take on the undefeated Roane County Raiders, the North Marion Huskies made just enough big plays Friday to come away with a 13-12 victory and advance to the Class AA state semifinals on the road at Independence.
Cleveland 132, Charlotte 122
CHARLOTTE (122) Hayward 5-14 1-2 13, Washington 10-20 6-6 28, Plumlee 0-4 2-4 2, Oubre Jr. 12-20 5-5 34, Rozier 11-33 1-1 28, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 0-2 2-2 2, Richards 5-10 3-4 13, Bouknight 0-0 0-0 0, Maledon 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 44-110 20-24 122.
Washington 107, Miami 106
MIAMI (106) Highsmith 5-17 1-2 12, Martin 3-12 4-4 12, Jovic 4-10 9-10 18, Lowry 8-23 4-6 24, Strus 8-24 3-3 22, Cain 1-2 2-4 4, O.Robinson 6-10 2-3 14. Totals 35-98 25-32 106.
George Washington 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
Pollard 3-3 3-7 9, Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Fofana 3-9 6-6 13, Phillip 5-13 1-3 11, Styles 3-10 2-6 9, Hupstead 3-5 0-0 7, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Nugent 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Naboya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 12-22 64.
Akron-Buffalo game postponed indefinitely due to storm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed indefinitely due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region. Officials had considered pushing the game back from Saturday to Sunday. But Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said that option wasn’t feasible. “We want to be respectful of the efforts of the emergency service personnel in the Buffalo area who are working to assist those in need,” Steinbrecher said Saturday in a statement. A decision about possibly rescheduling the contest will be made next week, according to the MAC.
No. 19 Illinois, No. 16 Virginia meet for Continental Tire Main Event title
Virginia and Illinois were viewed as the lesser squads in the four-team Continental Tire Main Event, as neither club is
