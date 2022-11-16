Read full article on original website
One thing holding most golfers back—and how to fix it, according to a tour fitness guru
When it comes to the subject of golf fitness, you can't get far without hearing the name of Kolby Tullier. Alongside Joey Diovisalvi, the pair are at the forefront of the industry, and their golf fitness studio in Jupiter, Fla., is home to a who's who of elite level golfers. Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson—to name just a few—are some of the players who have worked with Kolby over the years. He regularly charts their progress on Instagram, showcasing and explaining the different exercises they're each working on.
Ski caps in frigid Georgia, another rendition of Hammer time and a rookie stays on a roll
Ski caps and sweaters and hoodies and mittens … these are a few of my favorite things. At a November football game, sure. Bring it on. But at a golf tournament? In Georgia?. Wind, clouds and chilly air enveloped usually idyllic St. Simons Island, Ga., on Thursday in the first round of the RSM Classic, sending the 155 players in the final event of the PGA Tour’s fall schedule burrowing into their cold-weather gear.
Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report
The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
Here’s what makes the record prize money payout at the LPGA’s 2022 CME Group Tour Championship so interesting
It’s a good week to play well on the LPGA Tour, as there is a record first-place prize money payout being offered at the CME Group Tour Championship. While the $7 million overall purse at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., doesn’t top the all-time record $10 million offered at the U.S. Women’s Open this summer, it’s in line with the paydays at the remaining LPGA majors. Meanwhile, the $2 million payday for the winner at the CME does surpass the $1.8 million handed out to Minjee Lee at Pine Needles.
What Jimmy Dunne, golf's ultimate power broker, is doing on the PGA Tour Policy Board
This uncomfortable and interesting year in professional golf just got more interesting. On Tuesday morning, the PGA Tour announced a move that had been months in the making: The golf impresario Jimmy Dunne, the ultimate elite-golf clubby insider with the disarmingly candid demeanor of an old-school New York City cab driver, will be joining the PGA Tour policy board in the new year as an independent director. As boilerplate press releases go, the announcement had more news value than most.
In Dubai, Matt Fitzpatrick shows again he's a beast on courses he favors
DUBAI, U.A.E. — How good Matt Fitzpatrick is at tennis remains a mystery, but in golf there is no doubt that the U.S. Open champion enjoys a return. So it is that, five months on from his maiden major win at Brookline—the scene of his 2013 U.S. Amateur Championship victory—it is no surprise to see the Englishman atop the leaderboard at the DP World Tour Championship. Twice before, Fitzpatrick has won the former European Tour’s season-ending event over the Greg Norman-designed Earth course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.
LPGA releases 2023 schedule, features record $100 million in total prize money
NAPLES, Fla. — The LPGA Tour released its official 2023 schedule on Friday, featuring 35 events and a record $101.4 million in official prize money. The schedule includes the Solheim Cup in late September and the return of the International Crown, the biennial team match play event featuring the best golfers from eight countries, the last installment of which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nelly Korda is not happy that her past health issues are making headlines again
NAPLES, Fla. — Nelly Korda's 2022 comeback story seemed to culminate last week when, after suffering a dangerous blood clot in March, she earned her first LPGA win of the season and regained the World No. 1 ranking. Two days later, her coach, Jamie Mulligan, gave an interview to Golfweek in which he provided more details on the illness than Korda gave. According to Mulligan, the blood clot she suffered from was two centimeters from her heart, and that Korda was "sounding emotional" during the incident and that her hands were "turning weird colors" that day she was diagnosed.
It’s great LPGA purses are increasing to more than $100 million. Now comes the hard part
NAPLES, Fla. — On Friday, the LPGA Tour announced that total prize money payouts for the 2023 season would top $100 million for the first time in the organization's history. It’s the latest coup for the women's professional game, which has seen significant financial growth over the last decade and which will award the largest first-prize check—$2 million—in the sport's history at this week's CME Group Tour Championship. According to LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, though, this is just the start. The former Athletic Director at Princeton is completing her first year in LPGA’s top post, and after traveling to 28 tournaments and other industry events, she sees not just the potential, but the need for further growth.
Tyrrell Hatton called his 2022 season ‘very, very average.’ Here’s how that could change this weekend
DUBAI, U.A.E. — At least momentarily adopting what might be termed a normal persona in the wake of a five-under-par 67 that has him tied for the halfway lead in the DP World Tour Championship, Tyrrell Hatton professed himself to be “pretty happy with the score.” Such acclaim, however, was in almost complete contrast to the downbeat reception Hatton gave his opening 65 on Thursday. Despite making eight birdies, the notoriously grumpy Englishman was more than a little annoyed with the bogey 6 he carded on the 651-yard par-5 18th.
Tour Championship contender Sophia Schubert wants to be top gun on the course and in the skies
NAPLES, Fla. — When Brooke Henderson hooked her tee shot on the 18th hole at the Evian Championship this past July, and Sophia Schubert's putt on the green tracked toward the hole, it seemed very much like the 26-year-old American would win her first major. Instead, her putt stopped an inch short of the cup, Henderson's tee shot hit a tree and caromed back into the fairway, and it was Henderson who made birdie to win by a stroke.
Geoff Ogilvy tells hilarious story involving his caddie, his caddie's mom, and one of golf's most famous holes
In case you weren't aware, it's Joel Dahmen week/month at Golf Digest. The PGA Tour winner served as our guest editor on the latest issue of the magazine and served as a test subject in a rather interesting playing experiment with our Digital Editor, Sam Weinman (You're a good sport, Joel). But Joel also appeared on the Need A 4th? podcast with our friends at the Fire Pit Collective. And boy, did he deliver some fantastic content there as well.
Lydia Ko blazes out to huge lead at Tour Championship, in position for Player of the Year
NAPLES, Fla.—Every once in a while, Lydia Ko's mother will offer the same unsolicited opinion:. "You played so much better when you were 15." Ko, now 26, laughed as she relayed that nugget to the media after her second round at the CME Group Tour Championship Friday. "Thanks, Mom....
Rare pictures reveal Payne Stewart's iconic golf swing like you've never seen before
At the risk of sounding too much like a company man, there really is so much cool stuff lurking around the Golf Digest Archive. I find myself wandering through it on a pretty routine basis, and every time I do, I find something more interesting than the last time I was there.
How Bryson DeChambeau dropped 20 pounds in just a month with this weight-loss diet
Bryson DeChambeau has never been afraid of diving headfirst into something if he thinks it's good for his golf game. That's what led him down the path of adopting a set of single-length irons in college that helped him win the U.S. Amateur in 2015. It also explains why he decided to gain 40 pounds during the pandemic-marred 2020 season—en route to his first major win.
Tyrrell Hatton drops hard 'f--- you' 0.1 seconds after impact, remains the hot-mic king
Peanut butter and jelly. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Spaghetti and meatballs. Shaq and Kobe. Tyrrell Hatton and a hot mic. What do all of these things have in common?. The answer is simple - they are some of the greatest combinations this world of ours has to offer, always delivering the goods in our time of need. Midnight snack to quell your hunger? PB&J. Need 30 combined fantasy points on a Monday night? Mahomes and Kelce got ya. In need of a laugh on a Twitter timeline that's full of doom and gloom? Allow Hatton and this scorching-hot mic to be of assistance:
Judge dismisses Patrick Reed's complaint against Brandel Chamblee
A federal judge has dismissed Patrick Reed’s complaint against Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee and other golf media members. Reed originally filed the lawsuit against Chamblee in August, only to withdraw the lawsuit and refile it in Florida by adding other defendants such as Shane Bacon, Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch, as well as media companies Golfweek and Gannett. The lawsuit claimed the defendants have “conspired as joint tortfeasors for and with the PGA Tour, its executives, and [tour commissioner Jay] Monahan to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed, misreporting information with actual knowledge of falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth, that is with actual and constitutional malice, purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting Mr. Reed since he was 23 years old, to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him, with the intention to discredit his name and accomplishments as a young, elite, world-class golfer, and the good and caring person, husband and father of two children that he is.”
