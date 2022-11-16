Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt 76, Morehead St. 43
MOREHEAD ST. (2-3) Gross 7-11 0-0 14, Freeman 1-7 1-2 3, Maughmer 1-8 0-0 2, Thelwell 4-11 2-2 11, Wolfe 1-8 0-0 3, Redding 1-7 2-2 4, K.Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Bryan 1-2 1-3 3, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 6-9 43.
E. Kentucky 62, Georgia St. 61
E. KENTUCKY (2-2) Cozart 5-7 0-1 10, Moreno 4-7 0-0 10, Comer 0-4 0-0 0, Robb 2-9 2-3 7, Blanton 8-17 0-0 18, Walker 2-4 2-4 7, Kapiti 2-4 0-0 4, Ukomadu 2-4 0-0 5, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 25-62 5-10 62.
Grand Canyon 81, Grambling St. 48
GRAMBLING ST. (2-1) Gordon 6-11 3-4 15, Lamin 2-3 1-4 5, Christon 2-10 2-3 6, Cotton 1-7 0-0 3, Cowart 2-9 0-0 5, Moton 3-9 1-2 7, Munford 1-1 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-1 0, Aku 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-2 0-2 3, Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 9-18 48.
Tarleton St. 89, Belmont 81
TARLETON ST. (2-1) Smith 3-7 4-4 12, Bogues 6-10 1-3 14, Daniel 1-2 2-4 5, Gatkuoth 3-4 1-2 8, Hicks 4-7 18-28 26, Williams 5-12 6-8 16, Hopkins 3-3 0-0 6, Clark 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 32-49 89.
Mississippi 72, UT Martin 68
UT MARTIN (2-3) Curry 5-7 2-2 12, Nix 5-8 0-2 10, Sears 3-4 1-2 7, Simon 3-11 0-0 7, Stewart 4-16 3-3 13, Williams 3-8 1-2 10, Jeffries 0-1 1-2 1, Miguel 2-2 1-2 6, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Endicott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 9-15 68.
No. 6 Kansas 82, S. Utah 76
S. UTAH (3-2) Fausett 4-6 2-4 14, Spurgin 2-3 2-2 6, Allen 3-10 1-4 7, Butler 5-13 0-0 12, Jones 9-27 4-4 25, Healy 1-5 0-0 2, Fallah 3-6 2-2 8, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lemetti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 11-16 76.
George Washington 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
Pollard 3-3 3-7 9, Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Fofana 3-9 6-6 13, Phillip 5-13 1-3 11, Styles 3-10 2-6 9, Hupstead 3-5 0-0 7, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Nugent 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Naboya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 12-22 64.
Cleveland St. 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-5) Greene 5-11 1-2 14, Plet 5-7 2-4 12, Doss 3-12 10-11 16, Milton 2-11 5-8 9, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Reinhart 1-2 0-0 3, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Virden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 18-25 58.
Rohde's 16 lead St. Thomas over Troy 78-76
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 16 points and his jump hook in the paint at the buzzer lifted St. Thomas past Troy 78-76 on Friday night. Rohde had five assists for the Tommies (3-2). Riley Miller scored 16 points, shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.
Cleveland 132, Charlotte 122
CHARLOTTE (122) Hayward 5-14 1-2 13, Washington 10-20 6-6 28, Plumlee 0-4 2-4 2, Oubre Jr. 12-20 5-5 34, Rozier 11-33 1-1 28, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 0-2 2-2 2, Richards 5-10 3-4 13, Bouknight 0-0 0-0 0, Maledon 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 44-110 20-24 122.
Jackson-Davis scores 30, No. 12 Indiana beats Xavier 81-79
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and No. 12 Indiana endured a late rally to beat Xavier 81-79 on Friday night. The Hoosiers (3-0) led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left.
Washington 107, Miami 106
MIAMI (106) Highsmith 5-17 1-2 12, Martin 3-12 4-4 12, Jovic 4-10 9-10 18, Lowry 8-23 4-6 24, Strus 8-24 3-3 22, Cain 1-2 2-4 4, O.Robinson 6-10 2-3 14. Totals 35-98 25-32 106.
Third time the charm for Independence against Fairmont Senior
COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and interpreted two passes, No. 2 Independence became the first Class AA team to defeat No. 7 Fairmont Senior since the 2019 semifinals, ousting the visiting Polar Bears 42-7 Friday evening in the Class AA quarterfinals in Coal City.
