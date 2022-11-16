MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 16 points and his jump hook in the paint at the buzzer lifted St. Thomas past Troy 78-76 on Friday night. Rohde had five assists for the Tommies (3-2). Riley Miller scored 16 points, shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO