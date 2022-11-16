Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
1 Hybrid Car Has the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance costs are an important aspect of car ownership. It is essential to the car's longevity. This car has the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 1 Hybrid Car Has the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Highlander vs. Explorer: Which Is More Reliable?
The Highlander and Explorer are the top selling SUVs this year. Is one more reliable than the other? The post Highlander vs. Explorer: Which Is More Reliable? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 SUVs That Offer the Most Storage Space
Choosing the right SUV as a traveler or someone that requires a lot of storage can be difficult. Here are 5 SUVs that offer the most storage space. The post 5 SUVs That Offer the Most Storage Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
37% of Americans Think That Hybrid Vehicles Need to Be Plugged in to Charge, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at a Consumer Reports study that show that 37% of American drivers wrongly believe that hybrid vehicles need to be plugged in to charge and work. The post 37% of Americans Think That Hybrid Vehicles Need to Be Plugged in to Charge, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 New 2023 Pickup Truck Costs Under $25,000 — and It’s American
While the Ford Maverick received a price increase for the 2023 model year, it is still the most affordable pickup truck. It’s the only new 2023 truck that costs less than $25K. The post Only 1 New 2023 Pickup Truck Costs Under $25,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
Does the Cheaper 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Have the Edge Over the 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Mazda CX-50?
When compared, does the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid make more sense than the 2023 Honda CR-V or 2023 Mazda CX-50? The post Does the Cheaper 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Have the Edge Over the 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Mazda CX-50? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch is a luxury truck. Is it actually worth over $60,000? The post The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
EVs, Full-Size Pickup Trucks Least Reliable - Consumer Reports Survey
(Reuters) - Electric vehicles (EVs) and full-size pickup trucks were the two most problematic categories in terms of reliability, Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey showed on Tuesday, as Asian brands once again dominated overall rankings. Hybrid vehicles and mid-sized or large sedans were among the most reliable, according to...
Hello 2023 Honda Accord, Goodbye 2022 Accord
The 2023 Honda Accord has a thorough redesign. To see the differences between the 2023 and 2022 models, view here. The post Hello 2023 Honda Accord, Goodbye 2022 Accord appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Advantages the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB Has Over the 2022 Tesla Model Y
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB and 2022 Tesla Model Y are great options. However, here are 2 advantages the Mercedes has over the Tesla. The post 2 Advantages the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB Has Over the 2022 Tesla Model Y appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Car Option Combines EV Technology and Solar to Create an Excellent Option
Here's a look at the Sion solar electric vehicle (SEV) from Sono Motors and how its solar technology works to power a car. The post This Car Option Combines EV Technology and Solar to Create an Excellent Option appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Kia Telluride vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Reliable SUV Showdown
The 2023 Kia Telluride and the 2023 Toyota Highlander are both reliable midsize SUVs hitting the market soon. What does each sport utility vehicle have to offer? The post 2023 Kia Telluride vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Reliable SUV Showdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead
Consumer Reports least reliable SUVs for 2022 include the 2023 Lincoln Aviator, Ford Explorer, Jeep Gladiator, and even the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The post Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 4 Automakers With the Best Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Safety System, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at the Lane Departure Warning (LDW) safety system, and which four automakers have the best one, according to Consumer Reports. The post The 4 Automakers With the Best Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Safety System, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News
From the outlet U.S. News, here's a look at the five most reliable midsize SUV models for the 2022 model year. The post 5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
150K+
Followers
36K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0