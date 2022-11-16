ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump’s Not Done with America. And America Just Might Not Be Done with Him.

A shift occurred last week among Republicans and conservative media following the letdown of the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results, a pivot both quick and startling: “Donald Trump certainly is not the leader of the Republican Party,” Daily Wire founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro said. The Wall Street Journal published an editorial calling the former president the “Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.” GOP lawmakers and thought leaders speculated openly over whether it was time that Trump was stripped of the mantle of the party. And the former president’s favorite hometown newspaper, the New York Post, dubbed him “Trumpty Dumpty.” “Don ... had a great fall,” the tabloid said, while declaring his rival and potential 2024 foe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “DeFuture.”
Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
Garland Names Special Counsel to Lead Trump-Related Probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Trump's Ex-CFO Says He Received a Raise After Company Was Aware of Tax Scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The longtime chief financial officer at the Trump Organization told jurors on Friday that Donald Trump's namesake company raised his salary after his sons, who ran the company in 2017, were aware that he failed to properly report income and expenses. In his third and final day...
Republican Firebrand Boebert Wins House Re-Election After Democrat Concedes

(Reuters) -U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, the polarizing Republican who gained national notoriety during her first term with her combative brand of politics, won re-election in a surprisingly close race after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday. Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman in Aspen, Colorado, said he had...
Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony

(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
Zelenskiy Has 'No Doubt' Ukrainian Missile Did Not Cause Blast in Poland

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. "I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he was...
Former U.S. President Trump to Make Statement on Friday Evening

(Reuters) - Donald Trump said he will make a statement at 2030 ET on Friday (0130GMT) after the U.S. Justice Department named a special counsel to oversee its investigations into the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson in...
Biden Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Lift Block of Student Loan Relief Plan

(Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states. In a policy benefiting millions of Americans, Biden announced in August that the U.S....
Trump 2024 Rivals Court His Donors at Big Las Vegas Meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
McConnell Holds off U.S. Senate Challenge, Republicans Win Narrow House Edge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell held off a challenge to his leadership on Wednesday as some of Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress lashed out at top Republicans and their party squeaked out a narrower-than-expected House majority in the midterm election. McConnell fended off the first...
Anti-Abortion Groups Ask U.S. Court to Pull Approval for Abortion Drugs

(Reuters) - Anti-abortion groups on Friday filed a lawsuit asking a court to overturn U.S. regulators' approval of the drug mifepristone for medication abortion, which could hobble access to medication abortion nationwide. The lawsuit, filed in Amarillo, Texas, federal court by the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, American Association of Pro-Life...
VP Harris Meets With China's Xi in Bid to 'Keep Lines Open'

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s...
White House hosts wedding as Biden granddaughter gets hitched

President Joe Biden welcomed guests to the White House Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi -- an unprecedented ceremony that was closed to the press. - 'Pop' - The White House has given few details on this wedding, which is classified as strictly private and is closed to the press.
