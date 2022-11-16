Read full article on original website
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy
SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
Infinity Q Founder, Once Claiming $3 Billion Assets, Pleads Guilty to Fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York firm accused of inflating assets by over $1 billion to collect more fees, pleaded guilty on Monday to securities fraud. James Velissaris, 38, of Atlanta, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan,...
Digital Currency Group Owes $575 Million to Genesis Trading's Crypto Lending Arm
(Reuters) - Venture capital company Digital Currency Group, which owns Genesis Trading and cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale, owes $575 million to Genesis' crypto lending arm, Chief Executive Barry Silbert said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday afternoon. Loans from Genesis Global Capital, which suspended customer withdrawals last week, were...
We Are Diversifying, Scholz Says as German Business Warns Against Hurting China Ties
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not repeat its mistakes with Russia in China and was already diversifying its trade, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, as a major industrial player warned against damaging ties to the country's biggest trading partner. "The mistake of dependence as with Russia will not happen again,"...
Huawei Separates Russia Business From Other CIS Countries -Source
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is separating its corporate division in Russia and Belarus from other CIS countries, a source close to the company told Reuters on Tuesday. Russia's Vedomosti daily first reported the move, citing sources. The other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, made up...
Two Estonian Citizens Arrested in $575 Million Cryptocurrency Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two Estonian citizens were arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on an 18-count indictment for their alleged involvement in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering conspiracy, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, both 37, allegedly defrauded hundreds of thousands of victims through...
