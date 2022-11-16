Read full article on original website
Related
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Lindsey Graham ridiculed for effusive praise for Trump’s 2024 speech: ‘What are you watching?’
Senator Lindsey Graham was mocked for his effusive praise for Donald Trump's speech after the former president confirmed his 2024 White House bid in an unsurprising address at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, filed his paperwork with...
Mick Mulvaney: Donald Trump is the only Republican who can lose in 2024
Former White House chief of staff said his ex-boss’s planned third run for presidency is bad for Republican party
Fox Host Tells Lara Trump Her Dad-in-Law’s Lost His ‘Old Magic’
The Fox News empire’s dramatic dumping of Donald Trump appears to be in full swing, and that has resulted in some potentially awkward on-air interactions. Case in point: when Lara Trump, a Fox News paid contributor, appeared Wednesday morning on Stuart Varney’s FBN show and was told point-blank that her father-in-law doesn’t have the goods anymore.
Opinion: Trump Announces the Dems will Win 2024.
Trump Campaign(public use photo) Does anyone remember in 2015 when Donald Trump told The Hill he could run for president as a third-party candidate if he's not treated better by the Republican National Committee during the primary season?
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Trump mocked as pro-DeSantis banner flown over Mar-a-Lago before announcement
‘YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024’ reads banner mocking Trump. Donald Trump was mocked as a pro-Ron DeSantis banner reading “You lost again Donald!” was flown over Mar-a-Lago ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement. The banner also carried a “#DESANTIS2024” hashtag and circled over the former president’s...
Trump's lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee is a sideshow — they've already nailed him
On Nov. 11, to absolutely no one's surprise, Donald Trump sued the House Jan. 6 select committee to avoid having to testify or provide documents in response to its subpoena. That was just the latest chapter in Trump's long history of deploying lawsuits to stall — this time as the clock runs out on the current Democratic majority in Congress and its Jan. 6 committee.
CNBC
Trump tax return fight would be dropped by Republicans vying for key House committee chair
The likely next chairman of the Ways and Means Committee will drop the panel's long-running effort to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. All three Republicans vying for the chairmanship, Reps. Jason Smith, of Missouri, Vern Buchanan, of Florida, and Adrian Smith, of Nebraska, confirmed they would end the legal battle.
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
CNBC
Trump ally, billionaire GOP megadonor Ronald Lauder won't back Trump's 2024 run for president
Ronald Lauder, an heir to the Estée Lauder fortune, is the latest Republican megadonor to distance himself from Trump as the former president launches a third bid for the White House. Lauder has known Trump since college and the two have been close for years. Billionaire and GOP megadonor...
Trump makes rare admission on the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance
Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority. The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.But Republicans also failed to flip the Senate as Democrats held seats in New Hampshire, Nevada and Arizona...
Former Trump loyalists pan his 2024 campaign announcement: ‘He’s the only Republican who could lose’
Donald Trump switches Maga slogan to ‘Make America Great And Glorious Again’. Trump-era officials were among a slew of high-profile Republicans criticising the former president’s announcement of a third bid for the White House in 2024. Donald Trump launched his campaign with a rambling, grievance-laden address to supporters...
Fallon Loves Murdoch’s Support of DeSantis: ‘First Time Trump Was the One to Get Dumped for Someone Younger’ (Video)
Fox News creator Rupert Murdoch won’t be backing Donald Trump for president this time around. And for Jimmy Fallon, that’s some pretty sweet irony, considering Murdoch withdrew his support of the twice impeached former president in order to give it to a younger candidate. As results of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill wastes absolutely no time mocking Donald Trump’s latest run for president
Mark Hamill has wasted zero time in reacting to Donald Trump’s latest run for office, immediately clapping back to the twice-impeached former president. The Star Wars icon has spent the better part of the last decade mocking Trump and consistently likening him to one of his most famous characters the Joker. Within minutes of Trump’s announcement to run for the presidency again in 2024, Hamill dubbed it an announcement of a “future failed run” at the Oval Office.
Rift in Trump’s inner circle over 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With the ex-president facing heat for the GOP’s midterm washout, there is conflict on if he should hold off next week’s event
Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era
Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
Comments / 2