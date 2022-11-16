Read full article on original website
Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that's not the only news that has broken about him. It's just been revealed that major untaxed perks were "authorized" by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney's office.
Supreme Court clears way for House to get Trump’s taxes
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the Internal Revenue Service to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee. The court’s move is a major loss for Trump, who has sought to shield the release of his tax returns for years and is currently under multiple investigations.
Appeals court is dubious of Trump’s arguments for special master review of Mar-a-Lago search
A panel of federal appeals court judges — all appointed by Republican presidents — on Tuesday were dubious of former President Donald Trump‘s arguments for why the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago required a special master to review the materials that were seized. During 40 minutes of...
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico, warning that the new House GOP majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings. McCarthy, who is positioned to become the new House speaker when the new Congress convenes in January, said the Republican majority would use “the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena” to hold President Joe Biden’s administration accountable for border security. “If Secretary Majority does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine whether we can begin an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said at a press conference in El Paso, Texas. “This investigation could lead to an impeachment inquiry,” he said.
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is trying to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states moved to intervene in legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule uses emergency authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s set to end on December 21, potentially upending border enforcement. The states argue they’ll suffer “irreparable harm” if Title 42 ends. Immigrant rights’ groups have argued that the use of Title 42 unjustly harms people fleeing persecution.
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down — despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith...
Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys: ‘No ballot stuffing, no fowl play’
President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, on Monday as he discharged the presidential duty of the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified, no ballot stuffing, no fowl play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce,” Biden told an audience on the White House South Lawn.
Polish president spoke with Russian prankster pretending to be Macron after missile blast
Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke via phone to a Russian prank caller who pretended to be French President Emmanuel Macron on the night a missile killed two people in a village near Poland’s border with Ukraine, according to Duda’s office. Duda noticed during the call “the unusual way...
With a strike looming, railroad unions and management head back to negotiating table
With a crippling freight rail strike looming in two weeks, leaders of four railroad unions and management of the major US freight railroads are due back at the negotiating table Tuesday afternoon. It will be the first joint negotiating session for the four unions whose rank-and-file members rejected the five-year...
Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online
Nuclear energy in California got a jolt of financial support from the Biden administration on Monday as the US Department of Energy awarded a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric to help extend the life of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant on the central California coast. The Diablo...
Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts
The Biden administration is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments, a benefit that began in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The extension comes as the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program is tied up in the courts....
Federal Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction In New York Private Property Case
A federal judge in western New York has granted a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the “private property exclusion” tenet of the state’s new gun control law, calling it unconstitutional. The case, known as Christian et. al. v. Nigrelli, et. al., was brought by the
Republicans ask Georgia high court to halt Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
Three Republican party committees on Tuesday asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff. The petition — filed by the Republican National Committee, the Georgia Republican Party and the Republicans’ Senate campaign arm — asks the state’s high court to issue an emergency stay to block counties from offering voters the opportunity to cast ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal
America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation’s largest rail union, which represents the industry’s conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday. The nation’s second-largest rail union, which represents...
US Capitol Police officer’s suicide after Jan. 6 riot is considered line of duty death
The death of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who took his own life days after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has been classified as being in the line of duty
Iran players remain silent during national anthem at World Cup in apparent protest at Iranian regime
Before a ball was even kicked in Iran’s World Cup opener against England on Monday, Iran’s players made a powerful statement. In what seemed to be a show of solidarity with those protesting back home, the players stood silent as the Iranian national anthem played out around the Khalifa International Stadium before kickoff on Monday. The match ended in a 6-2 victory for England.
Woman convicted of storming Pelosi’s office in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement has been convicted of several federal charges. Prosecutors say she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Riley June Williams was found guilty Monday of six federal counts, including civil disorder. But the jury deadlocked on two other charges, including “aiding and abetting the theft” of a laptop that was stolen from Pelosi’s office suite during the insurrection. The jury also failed to reach a unanimous verdict on whether Williams obstructed an official proceeding.
