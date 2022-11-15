Friday features a weak front scooting through the area. There’s not a ton of moisture with this system but a few snow squalls will be possible once again during the late morning and into the afternoon, which could reduce visibility and cause a few slick spots on roadways. The squalls will be most prevalent in our northern counties where moisture will be a little bit more plentiful. Highs will be chilly in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies where the squalls aren’t meandering about.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO