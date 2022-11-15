ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Related
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Avoiding a “tripledemic” ahead of the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Area health experts say Virginia is among the states seeing the highest levels of influenza-like illness. They’re warning people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to remain cautious when going into closed spaces especially as we approach the busiest time of the year for traveling and gathering. While restrictions might be loosened, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Weak front comes in this late morning, bringing some snow for the mountains

Friday features a weak front scooting through the area. There’s not a ton of moisture with this system but a few snow squalls will be possible once again during the late morning and into the afternoon, which could reduce visibility and cause a few slick spots on roadways. The squalls will be most prevalent in our northern counties where moisture will be a little bit more plentiful. Highs will be chilly in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies where the squalls aren’t meandering about.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

RSV leaving many sick across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Respiratory illness season is here and experts shared just how harsh it has been, even this early into the season. As the colder weather has started to settle in, experts say these illnesses are to be expected, but here in Virginia, RSV and the flu have been increasing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Federation of Virginia Food Banks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we head into the holiday season, people across Hampton Roads need your help to put food on the table. We caught up with Eddie Oliver, the Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, about the state of food insecurity in this area and the state of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule

Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
VIRGINIA STATE

