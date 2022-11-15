Read full article on original website
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
Avoiding a “tripledemic” ahead of the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Area health experts say Virginia is among the states seeing the highest levels of influenza-like illness. They’re warning people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to remain cautious when going into closed spaces especially as we approach the busiest time of the year for traveling and gathering. While restrictions might be loosened, […]
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
Inside Nova
Most commonly seen birds in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Virginia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cardinalnews.org
Snowfall varies dramatically in our region. Guess what this year’s will be in our snowfall competition.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Snowfall is a terrible place to start if you’re seeking to find patterns or trends in regional climate. Rather than skiing smooth slopes, snowfall totals bounce up...
WVNT-TV
Weak front comes in this late morning, bringing some snow for the mountains
Friday features a weak front scooting through the area. There’s not a ton of moisture with this system but a few snow squalls will be possible once again during the late morning and into the afternoon, which could reduce visibility and cause a few slick spots on roadways. The squalls will be most prevalent in our northern counties where moisture will be a little bit more plentiful. Highs will be chilly in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies where the squalls aren’t meandering about.
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
Centre Daily
Mysterious orbs light up Virginia sky, puzzling some. There’s a simple explanation
A cluster of mysterious orbs lit up the night sky in Virginia this week, puzzling some viewers and prompting theories to grow online. Questions and comments about the lights in Norfolk flooded in on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 16, WAVY reported, including claims of “possible UFO” sightings and “strange orbs seen moving in odd patterns.”
cbs19news
RSV leaving many sick across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Respiratory illness season is here and experts shared just how harsh it has been, even this early into the season. As the colder weather has started to settle in, experts say these illnesses are to be expected, but here in Virginia, RSV and the flu have been increasing.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Federation of Virginia Food Banks
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we head into the holiday season, people across Hampton Roads need your help to put food on the table. We caught up with Eddie Oliver, the Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, about the state of food insecurity in this area and the state of Virginia.
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
Virginia ABC announces holiday store hours
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores have announced their operating hours for the holiday season.
NBC12
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule
Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people...
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
People visiting and living in Virginia may wonder why U.S. and state flags will be lowered to half-staff for three days this week. It’s due to a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
