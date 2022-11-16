Read full article on original website
Thunderbolts: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Marvel’s Thunderbolts is one of the most hotly anticipated MCU movies of Phase 5. The crossover movie will be the last entry of MCU’s Phase 5, premiering on July 26th, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast, with various stars from previous MCU adventures returning to their beloved roles. These aren’t all heroes, as the Thunderbolts team will include anti-heroes and former villains that will have to work together for the greater good.
Cinematographer Kate McCullough Captures the Quiet Nuances of Her Subject in Irish Period Tale ‘The Quiet Girl’
In filming “The Quiet Girl,” the evocative 80s-set story of a mysterious child sent to live with distant relatives for the summer in rural Ireland, cinematographer Kate McCullough says she found her way by keeping herself open to the natural elements of the setting. “When you arrive on a location, there’s lots to inspire you,” says McCullough, who filmed writer/director Colm Bairéad’s feature debut, an adaptation of Claire Keegan’s acclaimed 2010 short story “Foster,” screening at the Camerimage International Film Festival in the directors’ debuts competition. The Berlinale prize-winning film, praised for its own quiet qualities and storytelling through minute details, unfolds...
