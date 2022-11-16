The Olyphant woman accused of playing a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is scheduled to stand trial in May. During a status conference Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui set the trial for Deborah Lynn Lee for May 22 at 9 a.m. Unlike all hearings and status conferences so far in the case, the trial will take place in person in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom.

OLYPHANT, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO