Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
Pompeo goes after Trump while considering presidential bid, says he’s ‘tired of losing’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday fired a warning shot at former President Donald Trump, indicating he believed the former president was responsible for the Republican Party losing elections. “We were told we’d get tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing,” Pompeo...
Wyoming Republican Party at Odds with LDS Church and Senator Cynthia Lummis
The Wyoming Republican Party sent out an email today, complaining about Senator Cynthia Lummis' (R-WY) vote in support of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bipartisan measure repeals the Defense of Marriage Act and requires the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages. The Church of...
With House Democratic leadership shakeup, Cartwright stands to benefit
A few notes before I head home for the weekend. • With U.S. House Democrats' top three leaders stepping aside, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright stands to move up significantly in their leadership. For his last two terms, Cartwright, D-8, Moosic, has served as co-chairman of the House Democratic Policy and...
DC Politics: DOJ opens antitrust investigation amidst Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco
It seems that music fans will not be on their own after all, given that earlier today, Nov. 18, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially opened an antitrust investigation into Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster. The investigation will focus on whether Live Nation has...
Olyphant woman's Jan. 6 trial scheduled for May
The Olyphant woman accused of playing a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is scheduled to stand trial in May. During a status conference Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui set the trial for Deborah Lynn Lee for May 22 at 9 a.m. Unlike all hearings and status conferences so far in the case, the trial will take place in person in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom.
