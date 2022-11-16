ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Republican Party at Odds with LDS Church and Senator Cynthia Lummis

The Wyoming Republican Party sent out an email today, complaining about Senator Cynthia Lummis' (R-WY) vote in support of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bipartisan measure repeals the Defense of Marriage Act and requires the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages. The Church of...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

With House Democratic leadership shakeup, Cartwright stands to benefit

A few notes before I head home for the weekend. • With U.S. House Democrats' top three leaders stepping aside, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright stands to move up significantly in their leadership. For his last two terms, Cartwright, D-8, Moosic, has served as co-chairman of the House Democratic Policy and...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Olyphant woman's Jan. 6 trial scheduled for May

The Olyphant woman accused of playing a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is scheduled to stand trial in May. During a status conference Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui set the trial for Deborah Lynn Lee for May 22 at 9 a.m. Unlike all hearings and status conferences so far in the case, the trial will take place in person in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom.
OLYPHANT, PA

