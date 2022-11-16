Read full article on original website
El Paso County expected to increase number of migrants for processing center
EL PASO, Texas -- After a U.S. federal judge blocked Title 42 Tuesday, the county may experience a rise in migrants being processed. Currently, the county's processing center is receiving 300 migrants; the plan is to increase that number to 650-700 by January. ABC-7 spoke with El Paso County Judge...
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Results: Montanans reject LR-131, which would've established a law that makes any infant born alive a legal person
Residents in Montana rejected a statute that would've required medical providers to save any infant born alive.
Shootout off the coast of Puerto Rico leaves one CBP agent dead and 2 others injured, agency says
(CNN) -- One US Customs and Border Protection agent is dead and two others injured after a shootout with suspected drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico, according to agency spokesperson Jeffrey Quiñones. "An agent that was transported directly to a hospital in Mayagüez, we were told just...
