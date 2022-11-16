PREP BOYS SOCCER: DeSoto County is ready to embrace high expectations in 2022

ARCADIA — DeSoto County boys’ soccer coach Fernando Zepeda Jr. knows the expectations for his team this season are high. Instead of allowing that extra pressure to bother the Bulldogs, Zepeda and the team are embracing it.

“Every year the expectation is the same,” Zepeda said. “Championships are the only reason we play.”

After a memorable 2021-22 season that was highlighted by a 17-2 record, a district championship, and a final four appearance in the Class-4A state championship, this year’s team is eager to replicate that success.

“Last year was a great year,” Zepeda said. “We made a great run. A very great group of talented kids. I couldn’t have asked for better. Then I come in this season and plug in so many JV boys, and the expectations are exactly the same.”

The Bulldogs lost their two top scorers from last season in Juan Buenrostro and forward Alejandro Garcia. Still, this year’s edition has a lot of offensive weapons. While the roster may be different, Zepeda has noticed a lot of similarities between the two.

“It’s the comaraderie,” Zepeda said. “It’s knowing where your partner is, not being selfish. A lot of great passes, moving the ball around, that is what I see with this year’s team, last year and even the year before.”

Powerful and quick, DeSoto picked up exactly where they left off in 2021-22. The Bulldogs defeated Port Charlotte, 12-2, ending at the half.

Six different Bulldogs scored with Andri Vargas and Jonathon Gutierrez recording hat tricks.

The Bulldogs’ speed and communication on the field allowed them to pass the ball with ease, which led to some breakaways. Just like the offense, the team’s defense excelled as well. When the ball crossed midfield, the Bulldogs weren’t afraid to pressure their opponents.

Zepeda credits the team’s communication to the familiarity the players have with each other.

“The players now, you can see it where they played together so much, in the same system that everybody knows what everybody is doing,” Zepeda said. “The togetherness of the team is what puts them together.”

Zepeda said he wants his team to get out to a fast start all season long.

“We are a quick team, and everyone knows that,” Zepeda said. “Even the teams we play against, they know we are going to start fast. We have that mentality of attack, because once we start scoring, it calms the nerves down and makes the players believe more in themselves.”

While the season just under way, Zepeda said it will be up to his players to carry the momentum they gained from their first win through the rest of the season.

“They have to keep that attacking mentality,” Zepeda said. “They want to be hungry. They can’t just rely on one game. One good game of a lot of goals. They have to keep it up no matter who we play. That is up to them. They put the hard work in that should show on the field.”

Ida Baker 2, Charlotte 0: The Tarpons fell to 2-1-1 on the season, but did get nine saves from goal-keeper Eli Roberts. Charlotte’s next game against Fort Myers on Thursday has been cancelled due to a lack of officials.