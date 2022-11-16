Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Quentin Tarantino is ‘not in a giant hurry’ to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. “I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and it’s time to wrap up the show. You know, it’s…I’ve done it, I’ve given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn’t start a family until late in life,” Tarantino told CNN’s Wallace. “I’ve always kind of equated if you’re doing movies on, you know, on the level that I’ve been doing. Actually the level I’ve been allowed to do. It’s, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I’ve spent all that time on the mountain and I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more.”
Filmmaker Sally El Hosaini Puts Spotlight on Jonestown Mass Murder-Suicide With Feature ‘Jones’ (EXCLUSIVE)
MARRAKECH – Director Sally El Hosaini, whose Working Title-produced “The Swimmers” opened the Toronto Film Festival, is turning her attention to one of the biggest mass murder-suicide stories in history with her forthcoming project “Jones.” The Welsh-Egyptian director, who recently signed with CAA, told Variety at the Marrakech Film Festival that she began working on the film before making her current feature, “The Swimmers,” but is now rebooting the project towards production. “The Swimmers” is playing at the Marrakech International Film Festival (November 11-19, 2022) this week. El Hosaini is casting new light on the story which, she said, has been misunderstood....
Reports: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles end 2-year romance
Actress-director Olivia Wilde and pop music star-actor Harry Styles have ended their two-year romance, according to multiple media reports.
Idaho8.com
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is “a dying language.”. The “Monster” and “Tully” star made the comments on Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out.
Idaho8.com
Remember when Grace Kelly threw a lavish party exclusively for Scorpios?
You might assume that Grace Kelly’s 700-strong royal wedding ceremony to Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 was the apex of her social legacy. But 13 years later, on Saturday November 15, 1969, the American film star-turned-princess threw herself one of the most peculiar and extravagant birthday parties in history.
Comments / 0