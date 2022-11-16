ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scotland vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from autumn international as Sione Tuipulotu scores

Scotland are taking on Argentina at Murrayfield as Gregor Townsend’s men look to bounce back from agonising defeat by the All Blacks with a victory over the Pumas this afternoon.The Scots came agonisingly close to a first-ever win over New Zealand, only to see the game slip away at the death as they fell to a 31-23 defeat in Edinburgh. It came after a similarly frustrating 16-15 loss to Australia, albeit with a win over Fiji in between the two results. Argentina edged a thrilling three-match series between these two countries in South America earlier this year as Michael Cheika’s men clinched the decided in Santiago del Estero 34-31, but the Scots will fancy their chances of making amends here on home turf.Follow the score and latest action from the rugby autumn international between Scotland and Argentina below: Read More Scotland urged to ‘go out on a high’ against ArgentinaSione Tuipulotu challenges Scotland to gain revenge on ArgentinaScotland hand Jack Dempsey first start against Argentina

