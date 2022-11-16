Scotland are taking on Argentina at Murrayfield as Gregor Townsend’s men look to bounce back from agonising defeat by the All Blacks with a victory over the Pumas this afternoon.The Scots came agonisingly close to a first-ever win over New Zealand, only to see the game slip away at the death as they fell to a 31-23 defeat in Edinburgh. It came after a similarly frustrating 16-15 loss to Australia, albeit with a win over Fiji in between the two results. Argentina edged a thrilling three-match series between these two countries in South America earlier this year as Michael Cheika’s men clinched the decided in Santiago del Estero 34-31, but the Scots will fancy their chances of making amends here on home turf.Follow the score and latest action from the rugby autumn international between Scotland and Argentina below: Read More Scotland urged to ‘go out on a high’ against ArgentinaSione Tuipulotu challenges Scotland to gain revenge on ArgentinaScotland hand Jack Dempsey first start against Argentina

