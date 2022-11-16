Suspect shot by security after stabbing three people inside Target in DTLA

Three people stabbed in downtown LA Target 01:00

Authorities are investigating a series of stabbings that led to security guards shooting the suspect inside a Target in Downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at the department store located on 7th Street and Figueroa Street before 7 p.m. Police said the suspect was homeless and grabbed a knife off the shelf.

Three people were stabbed inside the store before a security guard shot the suspect.

The security guard fired one round.

Two of the four people that were injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, one of which is said to be in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear whether one of the victims or the suspect was in critical condition.

