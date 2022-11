Little Crepe Cafe, the wonderfully spartan and open Parisian-modeled crêperie on Oxford Street where the old Oxford Spa used to be, shut down mid-pandemic. When I peered in the window afterward, a woman opened the door and said it would be back serving savory and sweet stuffed triangles of golden goodness within the month under new ownership, good news for one of my favorite places to write and have a midday nosh and coffee. That was a year ago. For whatever reason, it never opened under that new ownership; now a different partnership has come together to get Little Crepe back in business, and with an emphasis on service and community engagement – crepes, community and coffee, if you will.

OXFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO