Albany Herald
‘Reindeer in Here’ Sneak Peek: Jim Gaffigan & Henry Winkler Star in Animated Special (VIDEO)
Can Santa Claus (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) handle the demand of Christmas wishes from children in CBS’ new Reindeer in Here? His Head of Holiday Operations Smiley (voiced by Henry Winkler) has some reservations in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the holiday special premiering on November 29.
Albany Herald
‘La Brea’ Boss Addresses Gavin’s Family Drama, Eve’s Choice, Levi’s Future & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for La Brea Season 2, Episode 7, “1988.”]. La Brea left fans with plenty of lingering questions as the midseason finale introduced new twists and turns in the time-traversing series.
Albany Herald
It's the 'Most Shocking' Season of 'Below Deck' to Date—Everything You Need to Know Season 10
Led by Captain Lee Rosbach, Below Deck will set sail for its 10th season with a crew of men and woman who make their living working on luxury yachts. Viewers are welcome aboard for a behind-the-scenes look at the drama that ensues as the ship cruises the Caribbean and takes onboard a variety of passengers.
Albany Herald
'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after
"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?,'" which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.
Albany Herald
A Country Music Superstar Returns Home in Lifetime's 'A Country Christmas Harmony'
There's nothing like going home for the holidays, but what if that's the last thing you want to do? In Lifetime's A Country Christmas Harmony, a singer reluctantly returns home after her latest song is a flop on the charts.
Albany Herald
Dolly Parton’s Net Worth Is Fit for a Country Queen
Dolly Parton's net worth shows just how prolific her career has been and how many fans she has amassed. Parton is not just famous for her classic country hits. The singer is also known for her philanthropic nature when it comes to her immense fortune.
