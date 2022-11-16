ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after

"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?,'" which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.
Albany Herald

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth Is Fit for a Country Queen

Dolly Parton's net worth shows just how prolific her career has been and how many fans she has amassed. Parton is not just famous for her classic country hits. The singer is also known for her philanthropic nature when it comes to her immense fortune.

