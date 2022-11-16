ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toplaxrecruits.com

.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Lampeter-Strasburg (PA) 2023 goalie Thomas commits to Holy Family

Lampeter-Strasburg (PA) 2023 goalie Bryce Thomas of Rise LC has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Holy Family University. High school: Lampeter-Strasburg High School (Lancaster, PA) Grad year: 2023. Position: Goalie. College committed to: Holy Family University. Club teams: Rise Lacrosse Club, im3. Lacrosse honors: All...
STRASBURG, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

'His legacy will keep going': Beloved Camden County high school counselor killed in tragic accident

SOMERDALE, N.J. - A South Jersey community is grieving after a beloved school counselor and coach was killed in a tragic crash. William Scully, 49, was known as a husband, father, Sterling High School counselor and coach. He was killed Tuesday night. New Jersey State Police say Scully was driving on I-295, in Mount Laurel, when he pulled over in the right shoulder. He exited his car and was struck by a 19-year-old driver whose vehicle crossed into the shoulder of the road.
SOMERDALE, NJ
NJ.com

5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor

Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
playnj.com

Atlantic Club Owner Planning Luxury Condos, Boutique Hotel In Former Atlantic City Casino Site

When Rocco Sebastiani looks at the shuttered Atlantic Club building on Pacific Avenue, the building owner says he sees a new horizon for Atlantic City. Sebastiani, who is president at Colosseo Group (the company that purchased the property in 2019), told PlayNJ renovation plans are in place for the South Tower and the North Tower as well as hotel areas. His permits are still being reviewed by the city, he said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
quovadisnewspaper.com

While Philly Sports Complex Appeals, Some Blight Repels

It was around 6 a.m. when the instant ringing of my alarm went off. It did not matter at all; I had baggy eyes for the entire night. I was in my bed, already dressed, waiting to leave. Suddenly, echoes bounced off the walls. My family was ready to leave. I stepped outside to the clear skies and approached my dad’s car. With Thanksgiving being the next day, the family and I had a quick prayer to be sure we made it to our destination safely. After we finished, the engine started rumbling, and we were on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MidJersey.News

Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez from the New Jersey State Police, Public Information Unit told MidJersey.News that an accident was reported at 10:20 p.m., on I-295 south bound at mile post 39.2 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Mercedes Benz E320 was stopped in...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Voice

Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway

Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn Mawr

After nearly two years idling in the station, The Pullman Restaurant & Bar has finally arrived on the Main Line! Located at 39 Morris Avenue on the site of the former Tango Restaurant along the south side tracks of the Bryn Mawr train station, the newly renovated 7,000-square-foot space has been transformed into a chic new restaurant and supper club that harkens back to a bygone era of understated luxury and opulence.
BRYN MAWR, PA
Daily Voice

Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023

A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

HS Volleyball Coach, Guidance Counselor Killed Along I-295 After SUV Broke Down: State Police

A popular Camden County high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was struck and killed along Interstate 295 after his SUV broke down, authorities said. William Scully, 49, of Stratford was hit on the southbound right shoulder at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 near milepost 39.2, New Jersey State Police said. He was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill township introduces four bond ordinances on first reading

Township council introduced four bond ordinances on first reading at its Nov. 14 meeting. As per bond law, the township will fund a down payment, and the ordinances authorize the remaining funds not covered by the down payment or grant funding to be borrowed through bonds. The first ordinance establishes an appropriation of $4,780,550 for improvements to parks and recreational sites, equipment for the Department of Public Works, computer and police equipment and upgrades, and facility improvements and land purchases.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy