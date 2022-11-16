Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
‘La Brea’ Boss Addresses Gavin’s Family Drama, Eve’s Choice, Levi’s Future & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for La Brea Season 2, Episode 7, “1988.”]. La Brea left fans with plenty of lingering questions as the midseason finale introduced new twists and turns in the time-traversing series.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Albany Herald
‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor
Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
Albany Herald
‘Reindeer in Here’ Sneak Peek: Jim Gaffigan & Henry Winkler Star in Animated Special (VIDEO)
Can Santa Claus (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) handle the demand of Christmas wishes from children in CBS’ new Reindeer in Here? His Head of Holiday Operations Smiley (voiced by Henry Winkler) has some reservations in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the holiday special premiering on November 29.
Albany Herald
Three Hallmark Hunks Star in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
Most television rom-coms feature one swoon-worthy hero so viewers will be delighted to see three Hallmark hunks in one movie! More "com" than "rom", Three Wise Men and a Baby stars Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker as three brothers who find themselves caring for a baby left at a fire station.
Albany Herald
’48 Hours’: Natalie Morales Previews Her Gutting Debut Investigation
The Talk‘s Natalie Morales is returning to her true crime roots with her first investigative report for CBS‘s 48 Hours set to air Saturday, November 19, the episode covers an unbelievable cold case out of Breckenridge, Colorado. “The opportunity to be a part of 48 Hours is like...
Shiels: How to attend Jennifer Hudson's television show live
You can be in a small studio setting with big star Jennifer Hudson during a taping of her hit television show at Warner Brothers, in Burbank, California, just by asking! I did it – and it’s a trip – if you don’t mind a trip to Los Angeles. Travel writing and radio hosting has given me the opportunity to meet Jennifer Hudson three times, but now it’s your turn: JenniferHudsonShow.com allows you to request a number of tickets on...
Albany Herald
It's the 'Most Shocking' Season of 'Below Deck' to Date—Everything You Need to Know Season 10
Led by Captain Lee Rosbach, Below Deck will set sail for its 10th season with a crew of men and woman who make their living working on luxury yachts. Viewers are welcome aboard for a behind-the-scenes look at the drama that ensues as the ship cruises the Caribbean and takes onboard a variety of passengers.
Florence Welch Postpones Tour After Breaking Foot: ‘My Heart is Aching’
Florence + the Machine have been forced to postpone their tour after lead singer Florence Welch broke her foot. Welch announced the news via her social media pages, writing: “I’m sorry to say that after an X-ray I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.” “Please hang on to your tickets,” Welch continued. “We are working...
Albany Herald
Quentin Tarantino is 'not in a giant hurry' to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. "I've been doing it for 30 years, and it's time to wrap up the show. You know, it's...I've done it, I've given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn't start a family until late in life," Tarantino told CNN's Wallace. "I've always kind of equated if you're doing movies on, you know, on the level that I've been doing. Actually the level I've been allowed to do. It's, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I've spent all that time on the mountain and I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."
Albany Herald
Adele says she is feeling some nerves as she readies for her Las Vegas debut
After initially postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele is ready to take the stage in Las Vegas. The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share that she's "incredibly nervous" ahead of her Friday debut.
Comments / 0