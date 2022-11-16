ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor

Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
Albany Herald

Three Hallmark Hunks Star in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'

Most television rom-coms feature one swoon-worthy hero so viewers will be delighted to see three Hallmark hunks in one movie! More "com" than "rom", Three Wise Men and a Baby stars Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker as three brothers who find themselves caring for a baby left at a fire station.
Lansing State Journal

Shiels: How to attend Jennifer Hudson's television show live

You can be in a small studio setting with big star Jennifer Hudson during a taping of her hit television show at Warner Brothers, in Burbank, California, just by asking! I did it – and it’s a trip – if you don’t mind a trip to Los Angeles. Travel writing and radio hosting has given me the opportunity to meet Jennifer Hudson three times, but now it’s your turn: JenniferHudsonShow.com allows you to request a number of tickets on...
BURBANK, CA
Variety

Florence Welch Postpones Tour After Breaking Foot: ‘My Heart is Aching’

Florence + the Machine have been forced to postpone their tour after lead singer Florence Welch broke her foot. Welch announced the news via her social media pages, writing: “I’m sorry to say that after an X-ray I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.” “Please hang on to your tickets,” Welch continued. “We are working...
Albany Herald

Quentin Tarantino is 'not in a giant hurry' to make his last movie

Quentin Tarantino appears on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. "I've been doing it for 30 years, and it's time to wrap up the show. You know, it's...I've done it, I've given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn't start a family until late in life," Tarantino told CNN's Wallace. "I've always kind of equated if you're doing movies on, you know, on the level that I've been doing. Actually the level I've been allowed to do. It's, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I've spent all that time on the mountain and I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

Comments / 0

Community Policy