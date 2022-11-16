With two games remaining on the schedule, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home for Senior Day to face the Boston College Eagles. The two teams have met each other a total of 26 times with Notre Dame winning 16 (and vacating one win in 2012), and Boston College winning nine. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory was 54-7 in 1992, and Boston College’s largest margin of victory was 30-11 in 1994. Notre Dame’s longest win streak was seven from 2009-2020, and Boston College’s longest win streak was six from 2001-2008.

