ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman Updates Media Ahead of Boston College game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman met with journalists Thursday following the team’s rivalry win against the Navy Midshipmen. The coach talked injuries, senior celebration, and embracing frigid temperatures. Preparing for the Cold Weather. On balancing indoor and outdoor practices ahead of the low temperatures at the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey: Ohio State Series Preview

Last weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team welcomed the highly ranked Michigan Wolverines to South Bend and managed to squeeze out a series split. This weekend they are back on the road, travelling to Columbus, Ohio for a conference series with the #12 Ohio State Buckeyes. Where, When,...
COLUMBUS, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes vs. Boston College Edition

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. Brian Mason......INEVITABLE. Most Inaccurate. The most Accurate, yet Inaccurate take at the same time. It was TRULY a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles, the 1983 Liberty Bowl

With two games remaining on the schedule, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home for Senior Day to face the Boston College Eagles. The two teams have met each other a total of 26 times with Notre Dame winning 16 (and vacating one win in 2012), and Boston College winning nine. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory was 54-7 in 1992, and Boston College’s largest margin of victory was 30-11 in 1994. Notre Dame’s longest win streak was seven from 2009-2020, and Boston College’s longest win streak was six from 2001-2008.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Boston College Eagles Q&A with BC Interruption

Hello friends! It’s pretty wild to think about, but we’re about to hit the penultimate game of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football regular season, which also happens to be the final home game and Senior Day 2022 for a number of guys we’ve grown to love watching in this program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Quick Recap: Notre Dame inks solid win over Southern Indiana

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish looked to get going after a less the ideal start to the season against new Division 1 member Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles joined Div 1 July 1st of this year and had already gone to Mizzou and put up 91. Note Dame started out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
onefootdown.com

WEATHER REPORT UPDATE FOR NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL... Looks like a snow bowl

The weather forecast has changed for Saturday, and could impact the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... WHAT... Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy