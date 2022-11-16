Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman Updates Media Ahead of Boston College game
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman met with journalists Thursday following the team’s rivalry win against the Navy Midshipmen. The coach talked injuries, senior celebration, and embracing frigid temperatures. Preparing for the Cold Weather. On balancing indoor and outdoor practices ahead of the low temperatures at the...
Notre Dame Hockey: Ohio State Series Preview
Last weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team welcomed the highly ranked Michigan Wolverines to South Bend and managed to squeeze out a series split. This weekend they are back on the road, travelling to Columbus, Ohio for a conference series with the #12 Ohio State Buckeyes. Where, When,...
Notre Dame vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Boston College Eagles in its last home game of the 2022 college football season. It’s senior day — and it’s going to be cold and windy... and maybe a little bit snowy. Despite the terribleness that was Notre Dame’s...
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Lipscomb
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a 3-0 start and Nate Laszewski is running hot. The senior forward is averaging 20 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. The great news is that he certainly doesn’t have to do it alone as Trey Wertz and Dane Goodwin are also getting it done as scorers.
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes vs. Boston College Edition
As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. Brian Mason......INEVITABLE. Most Inaccurate. The most Accurate, yet Inaccurate take at the same time. It was TRULY a...
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame’s will to wipeout Navy and Boston College
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to double up a pod (sort of) to talk about Notre Dame’s victory over the Navy Midshipmen, and this weekend’s matchup against the Boston College Eagles. In this episode:. HELLO!. MACtion is peaking right now and we’re here for it. REVIEW!
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles, the 1983 Liberty Bowl
With two games remaining on the schedule, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home for Senior Day to face the Boston College Eagles. The two teams have met each other a total of 26 times with Notre Dame winning 16 (and vacating one win in 2012), and Boston College winning nine. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory was 54-7 in 1992, and Boston College’s largest margin of victory was 30-11 in 1994. Notre Dame’s longest win streak was seven from 2009-2020, and Boston College’s longest win streak was six from 2001-2008.
Notre Dame Football: Boston College Eagles Q&A with BC Interruption
Hello friends! It’s pretty wild to think about, but we’re about to hit the penultimate game of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football regular season, which also happens to be the final home game and Senior Day 2022 for a number of guys we’ve grown to love watching in this program.
Quick Recap: Notre Dame inks solid win over Southern Indiana
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish looked to get going after a less the ideal start to the season against new Division 1 member Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles joined Div 1 July 1st of this year and had already gone to Mizzou and put up 91. Note Dame started out...
WEATHER REPORT UPDATE FOR NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL... Looks like a snow bowl
The weather forecast has changed for Saturday, and could impact the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... WHAT... Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds...
