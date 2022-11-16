ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

WLBT

Man wanted for aggravated assault, drive-by shooting in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for aggravated assault and being involved in a drive-by shooting. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Gevarian Heard, 21, of Edwards, should be considered armed and dangerous. According to the sheriff, Edwards is wanted for five counts of aggravated assault and one...
BOLTON, MS
WLBT

Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Copiah County. The incident occurred Sunday morning at 1181 Hopewell Rd., according to Sheriff Byron Swilley. Terry Taylor, 47, and Chrstina Taylor, 44, have been identified as the two that are deceased. Swilley told WLBT the...
WLBT

Fire breaks out at abandoned hotel near Ellis Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel in Jackson Friday. Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the fire occurred at Hotel O near Ellis Avenue at Interstate 20. Jackson Fire Department Chief Patrick Armon says that units are gaining control of the fire. No injuries...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, November 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Mississippi Supreme Court has scheduled an execution date for a...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A grandfather sent his grandson to the hospital after shooting him multiple times, according to police. The grandfather, 67, has since been arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence and is being held in the Hinds County Detention Center. The grandchild, 18, is at the University of Mississippi...
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The downtown misdemeanor holding facility has been a project that’s been in the works for several months now without a specific opening date. After two years without having one in Jackson, Hinds County Board of Supervisors President, Credell Calhoun, said the facility is almost complete.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson city leaders approve EPA/DOJ Stipulated Order on water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City officials say they are one step closer to hashing out an agreement with the federal government after violating safe drinking laws. Thursday, a special called meeting made way for compliance with the Department of Justice and the EPA. “This is the last step before...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Letter to the Editor: Blue Cross Blue Shield/UMMC debacle

Sylvia Taylor is a law student at Mississippi College School of Law. I am writing to highlight and expand on the concerns raised in the WLBT article: “Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC”. The article describes a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson City Council to consider EPA order at Thursday meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More details could be revealed Thursday about the steps Jackson will have to take to bring its water system into compliance with federal law. At a special council meeting on November 17, the council is slated to vote on entering into an “interim stipulated order” with the Environmental Protection Agency “concerning violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Mississippi Safe Drinking Water Act.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a veteran drive-thru food pantry event Saturday. Volunteers are expected to giveaway 400 turkeys during the event. “We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, November 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A grandfather sent his grandson to the hospital after shooting him...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU and UMMC partner to create physician pipeline for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pipeline to a career in the field of medicine is being laid with students from Jackson State University. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is helping Pre-Med students along their pathway to becoming future doctors. Some Jackson State University Pre-Med students are getting some practical...
JACKSON, MS

