Chapel Hill, NC

Dunn sends Campbell to 63-58 victory over Appalachian State

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Devon Dunn’s 18 points helped Campbell defeat Appalachian State 63-58. Dunn shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Fighting Camels (2-1). Jesus Carralero scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 10, and added seven rebounds. The Mountaineers (3-1) were led by Donovan Gregory, who recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
BOONE, NC
Harkless propels UNLV to 78-68 victory over High Point

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 15 points in UNLV’s 78-68 victory over High Point. Harkless had five rebounds and seven assists for the Rebels (4-0). Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. David Muoka recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field. The Panthers (3-1) were led by Zach Austin, who posted 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Abdoulaye Thiam added 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jaden House scored 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV

