LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 15 points in UNLV’s 78-68 victory over High Point. Harkless had five rebounds and seven assists for the Rebels (4-0). Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. David Muoka recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field. The Panthers (3-1) were led by Zach Austin, who posted 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Abdoulaye Thiam added 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jaden House scored 13.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO