Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/19/22: Evan White, Cody Bellinger, and Gio Urshela
Happy Saturday all! Let’s dive into the news from around baseball. Justin Choi at Fangraphs provided a breakdown of the Kyle Lewis-for-Cooper Hummel deal. Luke Arkins at Prospect Insider wonders if Kolten Wong is a good fit for the Mariners. Around the league... With the non-tender deadline passing yesterday,...
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/18/22: Kolten Wong, Aaron Judge, and Paul Goldschmidt
Good morning everyone! The Mariners continue to shake up the baseball world. Let’s find out what others are doing in the interim. The Mariners can’t seem to quit Kolten Wong. Personally, I think they should just re-sign Adam Frazier if they’re going to go this route. Better to save the prospect capital.
Lookout Landing
Mariners non-tender C Luis Torrens, C Brian O’Keefe, RHP Luke Weaver
Today the Mariners announced they had tendered contracts to 27 players not already signed for the 2023 season. Three players were not tendered contracts. New additions to the 40-man roster, RHPs Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and OFs Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe, were tendered contracts. Also, off-season acquisitions LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Easton McGee were also tendered contracts. RHP Luke Weaver, who was set to make $3M in arbitration, was not tendered a contract.
Lookout Landing
Scott Was Robbed: Lookout Landing Podcast 210
The crew Kate Preusser, Evan James and John Trupin are back to feast on mid-November hot stove cooking. Scott was shafted in the Manager of the Year voting in favor of Terry Francona, Julio Rodriguez was rightfully crowned Rookie of the Year and the Mariners have traded Erik Swanson and Adam Macko for Teoscar Hernández. It’s a whirlwind start to the stove season and I would ask you faithful listeners, how would you rate these moves? Teoscar adds a real bat in an otherwise sparse outfield group, even if the defense is somewhat suspect. New bullpen arms Luke Weaver, Gabe Speier and Easton McGee start filling out “the pile”, but let us know if you have a dark horse in that group. Are you excited to see Isaiah Campbell attempt to wrestle away the title of “best stache in the northwest” from Gardner Minshew? How do you see his infusion of dad energy meshing with the team’s existing vibe? Are you sad about Casey Sadler? Let us know in the comments. Lastly we look forward into the hot stove future and pick out some dates to mark on your calendars. The team has added a big piece, but the question of just how much better the squad is after the trade is an important one. How many wins would you say Teoscar adds? Was this the right move for this team to make instead of a free agent add? And do you think they have the resources to pull off another meaningful trade? Let the hot stove cook.
750thegame.com
OSN: Path Back To The Postseason For The Seattle Mariners Is Clear, If They Are Willing To Spend
The World Series is over, free agency is open, and the hot stove is bubbling. After opening day, it may be the best time to be a baseball fan. Every team is undefeated, and everyone can dream of how their team can improve. Despite making the playoffs for the first time in two decades, make no mistake-there is plenty of room for improvement for the Seattle Mariners this offseason.
KING-5
Even in an off week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says a break from football isn't in his DNA
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have arguably been the biggest surprise in the NFL this season. They’re on top of the NFC West with a record of 6-4, and as they hit their bye week, they've earned a mini vacation. Head coach Pete Carroll told KING 5 this...
