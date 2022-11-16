Read full article on original website
Rayban
3d ago
You can get regulated drugs and chemicals shipped without question. Those of us that are awake (NOT WOKE) know the agenda of these evil politicians.
Rick Cardone
3d ago
Of course they restrict ammo like they do guns, they only let criminals have both. Either way the criminals don't care.
John Benjamin
3d ago
just gets people to go buy from a surrounding state. PA is making a fortune on the tax they collect. big hunting state.
