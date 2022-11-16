Tonight on “The Voice,” the Top 16 artists perform live for the first time in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. More importantly, they hope to capture America’s heart for their chance at a spot in the Top 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win (and who’ll be eliminated) Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 16 to find out what happened Monday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s...

4 DAYS AGO