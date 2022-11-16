ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 16 recap: Top 16 perform live for America’s vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” the Top 16 artists perform live for the first time in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. More importantly, they hope to capture America’s heart for their chance at a spot in the Top 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win (and who’ll be eliminated) Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 16 to find out what happened Monday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s...
startattle.com

Eric Who The Voice 2022 Top 16 “Rumour Has It” Adele, Season 22 Live

Eric Who performs “Rumour Has It” by Adele, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Eric Who performs Adele’s “Rumour Has It” during the Top 16 Live Playoffs on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Eric Who The Voice Live Top 16. Contestant: Eric...
EW.com

Roberta Flack announces she has ALS, which has 'made it impossible to sing'

Grammy-winning artist Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive illness commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and is unable to sing. Flack's manger Suzanne Koga announced the news Monday, saying in a statement that the neurodegenerative disorder "has made it impossible to sing and not easy...
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Sings Toby Keith at BMI Country Awards [Watch]

Carrie Underwood and Eric Church were among the contemporary hitmakers to celebrate Toby Keith with a song at the BMI Country Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8). Singing "Should've Been a Cowboy," Underwood paid tribute to a fellow Oklahoman on a night when Keith became a BMI Icon. He joins an...
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
NASHVILLE, TN

