nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla County fire station construction underway
STANFIELD, Ore.- Voters in Umatilla County passed a community bond in May of 2021 for a new fire station, and on October, 20, of this year crews broke ground on Station 24 in Stanfield. Now, a month later, construction is in full-swing and Umatilla County Fire District #1 expects the...
nbcrightnow.com
RV fire in Kennewick
Kennewick fire crews responded to an RV fire on the night of November, 15. RV park fire in Kennewick kills two dogs, one just months old.
nbcrightnow.com
3 car collision east of Pasco sends one to hospital
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a three-car injury collision east of Pasco on the morning of November, 17. The chain-reaction collision happened in the eastbound lane of I-182 just east of Pasco. According to a WSP press release, the first car, driven by a 57-year-old Benton...
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
FOX 11 and 41
Fire destroys travel trailer in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie. Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire...
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived
It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
nbcrightnow.com
Veterans resource expo and stand down in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Columbia Basin Veterans Center is holding a Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down in Kennewick from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November, 18. Several local service organizations will participate in the event at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex at 2901 Southridge Blvd in Kennewick. Attending...
nbcrightnow.com
Go on a "Jurassic Quest" in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience for the whole family is taking over the HAPO Center in Pasco November, 18-20. The interactive event features baby dinosaurs, fossil excavating, raptor training, life-size dinosaurs, and more. Friday, November, 18, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November, 19, 9 a.m. to...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco school closure
PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
KIMA TV
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
ifiberone.com
What sparked the blaze that took out two homes in Othello? Cause revealed by fire marshal
OTHELLO - We now know what caused the blaze that sparked a destructive fire that demolished two homes in Othello on Nov. 5. The fire happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Margarett Ln. The fire started in one home and spread to the other, eventually destroying...
nbcrightnow.com
Rockabilly Roasting Company owner dies unexpectedly
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Travis Jordan, the owner of Rockabilly Roasting Company in Kennewick, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November, 16. According to a Rockabilly social media post, the popular coffee shop in downtown Kennewick will remain closed through Monday, as Jordan's family and coffee crew grieve and decide their next steps.
nbcrightnow.com
Drivers should expect delays near Pasco Airport today
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOTEast) says drivers should expect delays near the Pasco Airport throughout the day on November, 17. Road crews will be repairing an expansion joint in the right eastbound lane of I-182.
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Harvest hosting mobile market in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Second Harvest is hosting a mobile market at 1110 Stevens Drive in Richland on November, 18. The drive-thru market will distribute non-perishable and fresh foods to up to 250 families (while supplies last). The food is available for anyone in need and no documentation or identification is required...
nbcrightnow.com
Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop
OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help
Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th. As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading...
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
yaktrinews.com
Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
