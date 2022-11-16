ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Umatilla County fire station construction underway

STANFIELD, Ore.- Voters in Umatilla County passed a community bond in May of 2021 for a new fire station, and on October, 20, of this year crews broke ground on Station 24 in Stanfield. Now, a month later, construction is in full-swing and Umatilla County Fire District #1 expects the...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

RV fire in Kennewick

Kennewick fire crews responded to an RV fire on the night of November, 15. RV park fire in Kennewick kills two dogs, one just months old.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

3 car collision east of Pasco sends one to hospital

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a three-car injury collision east of Pasco on the morning of November, 17. The chain-reaction collision happened in the eastbound lane of I-182 just east of Pasco. According to a WSP press release, the first car, driven by a 57-year-old Benton...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire destroys travel trailer in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie. Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived

It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Veterans resource expo and stand down in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Columbia Basin Veterans Center is holding a Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down in Kennewick from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November, 18. Several local service organizations will participate in the event at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex at 2901 Southridge Blvd in Kennewick. Attending...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Go on a "Jurassic Quest" in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience for the whole family is taking over the HAPO Center in Pasco November, 18-20. The interactive event features baby dinosaurs, fossil excavating, raptor training, life-size dinosaurs, and more. Friday, November, 18, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November, 19, 9 a.m. to...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco school closure

PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rockabilly Roasting Company owner dies unexpectedly

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Travis Jordan, the owner of Rockabilly Roasting Company in Kennewick, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November, 16. According to a Rockabilly social media post, the popular coffee shop in downtown Kennewick will remain closed through Monday, as Jordan's family and coffee crew grieve and decide their next steps.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Drivers should expect delays near Pasco Airport today

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOTEast) says drivers should expect delays near the Pasco Airport throughout the day on November, 17. Road crews will be repairing an expansion joint in the right eastbound lane of I-182.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest hosting mobile market in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Second Harvest is hosting a mobile market at 1110 Stevens Drive in Richland on November, 18. The drive-thru market will distribute non-perishable and fresh foods to up to 250 families (while supplies last). The food is available for anyone in need and no documentation or identification is required...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop

OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
OTHELLO, WA
yaktrinews.com

Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

