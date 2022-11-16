ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The Florida State Seminoles and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. today from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The game will be televised on the ACC RSN (Affiliates List) Network. The Noles (7-3, 5-3) are on a three-game winning streak holding opponents to just 95...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

No. 1 FSU soccer pulls away from LSU to advance to the Sweet 16

No. 1 Florida State (15-2-3) defeated LSU (10-4-7) by a 4-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. LSU got off on the front foot in this game. In the tenth minute Angelina Thoreson drove down the right flank. She sent a dangerous ball into the box. The ball bounced in the six before Wasila Diwura-Soale darted in and knocked it past Cristina Roque to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU soccer vs. LSU: Notes, how to watch, game thread

Florida State went into halftime tied up with LSU 1-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament — and ended up winning 4-1 to advance to the Sweet 16. Jenna Nighswonger, Ran Iwai, Onyi Echegini and Amelia Horton all scored for Florida State. From FSU Sports Info:. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU basketball vs. UF: How to watch, TV info, notes, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball, after an 0-3 start, will try to snag its first win of the season in a rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators (2-1) at home. FSU has struggled so far in the season with its lack of depth, seeing bad habits arise on both ends of the floor that have nullified any potential comeback bids in each of its games.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Louisiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles, 7-3 (5-3 ACC), are hot off the press, continuing a three-game winning streak after a victory over the Syracuse Orange, which earned them the No. 19 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Through the past three games, FSU has only allowed 21 points scored on defense and is one of four teams ranking in the top 20 both offensively and defensively, along with Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama. FSU is currently a double-digit favorite over the Ragin Cajuns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line

The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles football team (7-3, 5-3 ACC) coasted by the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) this past weekend by a score of 38-3. The Seminoles jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead that saw running back Trey Benson average 8.3 yards per carry. By the end of the game, the redshirt sophomore had accumulated 163 rushing yards at a 9.1 clip. Was this success a result of a dominating performance from the big guys? The numbers may surprise you.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Seminoles prepare for Ragin’ Cajuns

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the. to find expert analysis and recent news. The ACC Network shared a great story on the “come up” from Jared Verse, explaining how he turned himself into a potential NFL first round pick. Jordan Travis is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ilsroyalcourier.com

FSU and UM Rivals Forever

At the FSU vs UM game Saturday, UM was hammered by FSU as the final score was 45-3. FSU and UM have have been rivals forever. They have come head-to-head every year since 1951 and have gone face-to-face once at the Orange Bowl in 2004. This year, FSU was prepared...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State defensive backs Renardo Green and Greedy Vance discuss Seminoles’ impressive defense over win streak

The Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 12:00 p.m. After finishing conference play with a winning record (5-3) for the first time since 2016, the Noles look to finish their last two games strong ending with a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

