Tomahawk Nation
Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
The Florida State Seminoles and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. today from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The game will be televised on the ACC RSN (Affiliates List) Network. The Noles (7-3, 5-3) are on a three-game winning streak holding opponents to just 95...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 1 FSU soccer pulls away from LSU to advance to the Sweet 16
No. 1 Florida State (15-2-3) defeated LSU (10-4-7) by a 4-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. LSU got off on the front foot in this game. In the tenth minute Angelina Thoreson drove down the right flank. She sent a dangerous ball into the box. The ball bounced in the six before Wasila Diwura-Soale darted in and knocked it past Cristina Roque to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU soccer vs. LSU: Notes, how to watch, game thread
Florida State went into halftime tied up with LSU 1-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament — and ended up winning 4-1 to advance to the Sweet 16. Jenna Nighswonger, Ran Iwai, Onyi Echegini and Amelia Horton all scored for Florida State. From FSU Sports Info:. The...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball vs. UF: How to watch, TV info, notes, game thread
Florida State Seminoles basketball, after an 0-3 start, will try to snag its first win of the season in a rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators (2-1) at home. FSU has struggled so far in the season with its lack of depth, seeing bad habits arise on both ends of the floor that have nullified any potential comeback bids in each of its games.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Which team was more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?
David Hale posed a question on twitter yesterday asking if this year’s Noles are the best FSU team since 2016?. I think a more fun question is which team is more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?. Josh Jagneaux joined Tim for a Ragin Cajun preview and I have...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Louisiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles, 7-3 (5-3 ACC), are hot off the press, continuing a three-game winning streak after a victory over the Syracuse Orange, which earned them the No. 19 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Through the past three games, FSU has only allowed 21 points scored on defense and is one of four teams ranking in the top 20 both offensively and defensively, along with Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama. FSU is currently a double-digit favorite over the Ragin Cajuns.
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida State vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Florida State Seminoles are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. FSU...
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: A satirical series history between FSU and Louisiana
The Florida State Seminoles, sporting a 7-3 record and ranked 19th in the nation, welcome the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns to Tallahassee this Saturday. The game kicks off at noon EST and will be broadcast on ESPN3 (not the Ocho). You might think FSU has never played the Rajun Cajuns before...
Stay or Go, familiar names back on FSU’s recruiting board (OTB)
Florida State is looking to finish the season on a high note with two remaining regular-season games. But before the Seminoles get to rival Florida, they have to go through a capable G5 opponent in Louisiana. On The Bench briefly goes over the upcoming opponent as well as the happenings...
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line
The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles football team (7-3, 5-3 ACC) coasted by the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) this past weekend by a score of 38-3. The Seminoles jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead that saw running back Trey Benson average 8.3 yards per carry. By the end of the game, the redshirt sophomore had accumulated 163 rushing yards at a 9.1 clip. Was this success a result of a dominating performance from the big guys? The numbers may surprise you.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Seminoles prepare for Ragin’ Cajuns
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the. to find expert analysis and recent news. The ACC Network shared a great story on the “come up” from Jared Verse, explaining how he turned himself into a potential NFL first round pick. Jordan Travis is...
ilsroyalcourier.com
FSU and UM Rivals Forever
At the FSU vs UM game Saturday, UM was hammered by FSU as the final score was 45-3. FSU and UM have have been rivals forever. They have come head-to-head every year since 1951 and have gone face-to-face once at the Orange Bowl in 2004. This year, FSU was prepared...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State defensive backs Renardo Green and Greedy Vance discuss Seminoles’ impressive defense over win streak
The Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 12:00 p.m. After finishing conference play with a winning record (5-3) for the first time since 2016, the Noles look to finish their last two games strong ending with a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators.
Tomahawk Nation
Line of Scrimmage: FSU takes on Louisiana feat. Josh Jagneaux of Ragin’ Review
No. 19 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is getting set to take on the Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) this Saturday inside Doak Campell Stadium, the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Louisiana, in its first year under Michael Desormeaux after the departure of Billy...
NBC Miami
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Tarran Jefferson from Griffin Middle School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tarran Jefferson, a Griffin Middle School counselor, teaches students how doing positive things goes a long way. If you’d like to help, please visit this link.
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
