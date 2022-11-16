The Florida State Seminoles, 7-3 (5-3 ACC), are hot off the press, continuing a three-game winning streak after a victory over the Syracuse Orange, which earned them the No. 19 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Through the past three games, FSU has only allowed 21 points scored on defense and is one of four teams ranking in the top 20 both offensively and defensively, along with Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama. FSU is currently a double-digit favorite over the Ragin Cajuns.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO