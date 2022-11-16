ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

Class of 2023 OL Nathan Efobi commits to Michigan

Michigan football gained its 16th verbal commitment of its 2023 class when offensive lineman Nathan Efobi (Cumming, GA.) announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Friday. Efobi received a Michigan offer this past summer and took several visits to Ann Arbor during his recruitment, including an official visit on Sept. 24 for the Maryland game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Is Michigan's OL better than last year? Sherrone Moore thinks so

Is it possible that this year's version of the Michigan offensive line is better than the one the Wolverines had last year? The same unit that won the Joe Moore Award?. It's very possible, according to co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines are enjoying another Joe Moore-type of season, which...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Three takeaways from Michigan's win over Pittsburgh in Legends Classic

The Michigan men's basketball team traveled to New York this week to compete in the Legends Classic along with Pittsburgh, VCU and Arizona State. The Wolverines won their first matchup, as they defeated Pitt, 91-60. Here are three takeaways from the victory. If he hadn't already, Jett Howard has arrived.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Scarlet Nation

Friday Forecast: Illinois travels to No. 3 Michigan

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (7-3, 4-3) at #3 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (10-0, 7-0) Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 // 11 a.m. CT // ABC. TV | ABC » Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (reporter) RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst),...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Everything Sherrone Moore told the media pre-Illinois

The players, just the culture that’s been built, the way they come in the building and the way they attack everything. They really have set the tone for everything, let us guide and let us lead them. But the players have done the work necessary on and off the field to be where we are at, this position right now.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois

It's the week before the big one and Michigan has one more thing it needs to take care of before its full focus can be on Ohio State. The Wolverines will play its final home game of the season against a reeling Illinois program coming off consecutive losses. Below, here's...
ANN ARBOR, MI

