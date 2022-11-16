Read full article on original website
Your guide to AI/ML at AWS re:Invent 2022
AWS re:Invent season is upon us once more! Only a few days to go till re:Invent takes place for the eleventh 12 months in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Synthetic Intelligence and Machine Studying staff at AWS has been working onerous to supply superb content material, an excellent AWS DeepRacer expertise, and far more. On this submit, we provide you with a way of how the AI/ML observe is organized and spotlight a number of classes we predict you’ll like.
The 4 Best Home Firewalls for Your Internet Protection in 2022
Allconnect® is a participant within the Amazon Companies LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to supply a method for us to earn charges by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated websites. Nonetheless, Allconnect is liable for all content material on this web page. With our growing reliance on...
WP Engine extends its managed WordPress hosting solution on Microsoft Azure
WP Engine (opens in new tab) has launched its managed WordPress platform (opens in new tab) on Microsoft Azure (opens in new tab) for corporations preferring Microsoft. Out there now, companies within the US and the Netherlands can select Azure to construct and scale WordPress web sites with WP Engine.
Top 5 stories of the week: DALL-E uses, Nvidia’s digital twins, Microsoft’s AI inference, Intel detects deepfakes
Since DALL-E‘s launch to public beta final month, a number of corporations have begun incorporating its use for numerous instances throughout the substitute intelligence (AI) panorama. Tome, a storytelling and ideation platform, introduced this week that its interactive slide performance is now supported by DALL-E know-how. Customers can apply DALL-E to help them with presentation visuals to exactly convey what they envision. Tome says it’s additionally working with GPT-3 so as to add extra generative AI performance to its platform within the close to future.
Best Optimum Routers | Optimum Equipment Guide
Allconnect® is a participant within the Amazon Providers LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to offer a method for us to earn charges by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated websites. Nevertheless, Allconnect is accountable for all content material on this web page. While you join Optimum web,...
AlexaTM 20B is now available in Amazon SageMaker JumpStart
At the moment, we announce the general public availability of Amazon’s state-of-the-art Alexa Teacher Model with 20 billion parameters (AlexaTM 20B) by way of Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, SageMaker’s machine studying hub. AlexaTM 20B is a multilingual large-scale sequence-to-sequence (seq2seq) language mannequin developed by Amazon. You should use AlexaTM 20B for a variety of business use-cases, from summarizing monetary studies to query answering for customer support chatbots. It may be utilized even when there are just a few out there coaching examples, and even none in any respect. AlexaTM 20B outperforms a 175 billion GPT-3 model on zero-shot studying duties equivalent to SuperGLUE and exhibits state-of-the-art efficiency for multilingual zero-shot duties equivalent to XNLI.
Riot Games and Ubisoft team up on machine learning to detect harmful game chat
Ubisoft and Riot Video games have teamed as much as share machine studying information to allow them to extra simply detect dangerous chat in multiplayer video games. The “Zero Hurt in Comms” analysis undertaking is meant to develop higher AI programs that may detect poisonous conduct in video games, mentioned Yves Jacquier, govt director of Ubisoft La Forge, and Wesley Kerr, director of software program engineering at Riot Video games, in an interview with GamesBeat.
Amazon rolls out telehealth marketplace, AWS services
Amazon Clinic will initially function in 32 states to supply digital care, whereas additions to Amazon HealthLake take intention at imaging, analytics. Amazon is strengthening its play in healthcare, making separate bulletins with one aimed toward extending its attain into shopper supply, whereas one other effort from Amazon Internet Providers goals to deliver information lake and analytics capabilities to medical imaging.
Google Maps Live View will let you use AR to explore big cities like New York
A brand new Google Maps replace will allow you to use augmented actuality (AR) to discover key locations in main cities. The function is named Stay View, and it was first hinted at again in September throughout Google’s Search On 22 occasion. By tapping the brand new digital camera icon on the Maps search bar, a sequence of AR dots will seem on the display, highlighting landmarks, shops, and even ATMs. All you need to do is purpose your smartphone digital camera round your surrounding space. These dots will let you know how distant a enterprise is and through which course. And areas not in your speedy view may also be highlighted, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).
Nvidia enters the text-to-image battle with eDiff-I, takes on DALL-E, Imagen
The area of synthetic intelligence (AI) text-to-image mills is the brand new battleground for tech conglomerates. Each AI-focused group now goals to create a generative mannequin that may showcase extraordinary element and summon up mesmerizing photographs from comparatively easy textual content prompts. After OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, Google’s Imagen and Meta’s Make-a-Scene made headlines with their picture synthesis capabilities, Nvidia has entered the race with its text-to-image mannequin known as eDiff-I.
