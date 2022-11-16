Read full article on original website
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly and with little controversy across the country, save for one hiccup in a rural Arizona county. That has calmed fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters. Certifications were happening even in places where suspicions about the fairness of elections ran deep and led to bitter clashes at local public meetings, including Nevada and New Mexico. But in Arizona’s Cochise County, the county board delayed accepting the results after hearing from conspiracy theorists, ignoring the state’s top election official.
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream says the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law.
Court clears way for Alabama to execute man in 1988 murder
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for Alabama to execute an inmate convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. Justices lifted a stay issued earlier in the evening by the 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals, clearing the way for the state to proceed with the execution of 57-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith. The order came down about 90 minutes before the state’s midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Smith had raised concerns about problems with venous access at the state’s last two scheduled lethal injections as he sought a last-minute reprieve. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband.
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s...
Western New York slammed with more than 5 feet of snow, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
New Yorkers in the western part of the state are still being slammed with a massive snowstorm that has shut down roads, triggered driving bans and canceled flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday. By Friday evening, 5.5 feet of snow had covered streets in the town of Orchard Park,...
Harkless propels UNLV to 78-68 victory over High Point
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 15 points in UNLV’s 78-68 victory over High Point. Harkless had five rebounds and seven assists for the Rebels (4-0). Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. David Muoka recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field. The Panthers (3-1) were led by Zach Austin, who posted 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Abdoulaye Thiam added 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jaden House scored 13.
Villanova’s 1st-year coach Kyle Neptune learning on the job
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Villanova first-year coach Kyle Neptune is learning on the job. Jay Wright’s successor was matched up with Michigan State’s Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and had a shot to win on his homecourt. Neptune helped the Wildcats stay calm and confident enough to rally from a 16-point deficit with 8:09 left to have a chance to win on the final possession. Izzo says he told Neptune to give him a call next week, adding they share some similarities after taking over programs in their late 30s.
