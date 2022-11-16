Marvel’s Thunderbolts is one of the most hotly anticipated MCU movies of Phase 5. The crossover movie will be the last entry of MCU’s Phase 5, premiering on July 26th, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast, with various stars from previous MCU adventures returning to their beloved roles. These aren’t all heroes, as the Thunderbolts team will include anti-heroes and former villains that will have to work together for the greater good.

