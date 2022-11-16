ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bakersfield Californian

Indian casino proposed in Mettler wins final approval

The Tejon Indian Tribe has received final approval to move forward with a casino half an hour south of Bakersfield serving as the centerpiece of a $600 million resort hotel expected to create more than 2,000 permanent jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars per year in local economic benefits.
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: Will California Assembly speakership deal make any real difference?

Last week, following a six-hour closed-door meeting of the state Assembly’s dominant Democrats, Speaker Anthony Rendon and Assemblymember Robert Rivas simultaneously issued press releases. “I’m pleased to retain my colleagues’ support to continue as speaker of the California Assembly and leader of our Democratic caucus,” Rendon declared....

