Bakersfield Californian
Porterville-Granite Hills forfeits girls soccer game over eligibility of Mira Monte transgender athlete
A girls soccer game between Mira Monte and Porterville-Granite Hills came to an abrupt end at halftime Thursday night, after the Granite Hills coach raised questions about the eligibility of Mira Monte senior goalkeeper Jay Galeas. Galeas supplied The Californian with an incident report written by referee Martin Velazquez after...
Indian casino proposed in Mettler wins final approval
The Tejon Indian Tribe has received final approval to move forward with a casino half an hour south of Bakersfield serving as the centerpiece of a $600 million resort hotel expected to create more than 2,000 permanent jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars per year in local economic benefits.
DAN WALTERS: Will California Assembly speakership deal make any real difference?
Last week, following a six-hour closed-door meeting of the state Assembly’s dominant Democrats, Speaker Anthony Rendon and Assemblymember Robert Rivas simultaneously issued press releases. “I’m pleased to retain my colleagues’ support to continue as speaker of the California Assembly and leader of our Democratic caucus,” Rendon declared....
Covered California urges Kern residents to sign up for health care amid increased financial help
Roughly 120,000 people who reside in eastern Kern County and throughout the Central Valley don’t have health care, and California’s main health insurance marketplace kicked off a virtual campaign Friday in Bakersfield to motivate these people to sign up for coverage. Event speakers conveyed the affordability of signing...
