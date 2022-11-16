Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic buildingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m. Colorado at Washington,...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m. Colorado at Washington,...
Porterville Recorder
Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 1
Second Period_1, Vancouver, Pettersson 8 (Mikheyev, Kuzmenko), 5:40. 2, Vancouver, Boeser 1 (Miller, Hughes), 10:09 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Lizotte 5 (Edler, Walker), 13:46. 4, Vancouver, Pettersson 9 (Kuzmenko, Hughes), 14:50. Third Period_5, Vancouver, Boeser 2 (Dries), 5:07. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 4-18-16_38. Vancouver 7-9-9_25. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of...
Porterville Recorder
Montana 62, Merrimack 51
MERRIMACK (1-3) Derkack 4-8 5-8 13, Derring 0-3 0-0 0, McKoy 3-7 0-0 8, Stinson 1-3 0-0 2, Reid 4-9 6-7 15, Bennett 3-14 3-4 10, Etumnu 1-1 0-0 3, Filchner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 14-19 51. MONTANA (2-2) Bannan 3-7 6-9 12, Di.Thomas 6-10 2-2 14, Martin 1-6...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 70, Idaho St. 69
DENVER (3-1) Corbett 2-7 3-3 7, Kisunas 3-3 0-0 6, Bruner 3-10 2-2 10, Mullins 2-6 0-2 4, Smith 6-11 9-9 21, Tainamo 4-6 2-2 11, Lukic 3-5 2-4 9, Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Muller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-22 70. IDAHO ST. (1-3) Lee...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 134, Phoenix 133
PHOENIX (133) Bridges 6-12 1-2 13, Craig 6-10 1-1 16, Ayton 7-12 3-3 17, Booker 16-31 15-15 49, Payne 6-12 3-4 17, Saric 1-3 2-2 4, Lee 2-6 0-0 6, Landale 3-4 1-1 7, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-94 26-28 133. UTAH (134) Markkanen...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121
DETROIT (121) Bey 2-7 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-15 6-7 20, Bagley III 5-10 1-2 11, Hayes 7-14 0-0 18, Ivey 5-18 6-8 17, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Duren 5-7 2-2 12, Burks 6-10 6-8 23, Diallo 5-6 3-5 13. Totals 43-92 24-32 121.
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists...
What uniform combos will Browns, Bills be wearing in Detroit?
The Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills both come into this game a bit beat up, but they will at least look good as both teams are wearing top-notch uniform combinations. After losing back-to-back games in their blue-over-white look, the Bills have reverted to their blue-over-blue combination. As the home team, the Bills get the choice between their primary or white, and they have stuck with the basics in this matchup.
Porterville Recorder
BOSTON COLLEGE 71, GEORGE MASON 56
Percentages: FG .483, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 4-7, .571 (Kelley 1-1, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Penha 1-2, Langford 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McGlockton 2, Ashton-Langford, Zackery). Turnovers: 12 (Penha 5, Ashton-Langford 3, Madsen 2, Bickerstaff, McGlockton). Steals: 6 (Bickerstaff 3, Ashton-Langford, McGlockton, Zackery). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
Porterville Recorder
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game
VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Comments / 0