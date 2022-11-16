The Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills both come into this game a bit beat up, but they will at least look good as both teams are wearing top-notch uniform combinations. After losing back-to-back games in their blue-over-white look, the Bills have reverted to their blue-over-blue combination. As the home team, the Bills get the choice between their primary or white, and they have stuck with the basics in this matchup.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO