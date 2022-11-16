Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property
Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
Drive-by parade honors 'sweetest' Kilmarnock woman
Barbara Lee "Mysie" Brown, a longtime Northern Neck resident, was recently honored with a drive-by parade for a milestone birthday.
Why Sprezza plans to serve a different kind of Italian food in Richmond
Angela Petruzzelli is about to open her dream Italian restaurant Sprezza in downtown Richmond, Virginia.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senator L. Louise Lucas Set Special Election for 7th Senate District
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas today concurrently issued writs of election declaring a special election in the 7th Senate District for January 10, 2023. The seat was previously held by Senator Jen A. Kiggans, who resigned on November 15, 2022. The...
southhillenterprise.com
Masons win distinguished award at annual ceremony
On November 11, South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 AF&AM was one of two lodges in the state to receive the Gift of Life Award from the Grand Lodge of Virginia at the Grand Annual Communication held in Richmond, Va. The Gift of Life Award was created to recognize the two Lodges that have gone above and beyond in their hard work for reporting the most units of Blood donations overall, and the Lodge that had the highest percentage of units of Blood donations per membership for the Blood donation year, which is by the way 01 September to 31 August. Once a Lodge has won the Gift of Life Award, it have to wait 5 years before being eligible to win the award again.
thecollegianur.com
How UR addresses concerns of poor lighting on campus
As dusk approached earlier this semester, members of the University of Richmond community gathered at the UR Police Department before going on a walk around campus. With the sun setting earlier after the end of Daylight Savings Time, this “safety walk” was one of the ways URPD identifies safety issues, including poorly lit areas around campus, UR Chief of Police Dave McCoy said. While URPD staff also conduct monthly lighting surveys, safety walks give students and community members a greater platform to voice their safety concerns, McCoy said.
vccs.edu
MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant
EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
Rappahannock Record
Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern to be featured on WTVR news
It takes a lot to get the notice of Richmond television stations for folks in the Northern Neck, but the volunteers at Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville found a way to score when they planned a historical funeral procession last month. TV reporter Greg McQuade with WTVR CBS...
Social media threats at Richmond school renew calls for cellphone restrictions
Richmond Police increased its presence at Huguenot High School on the city's Southside Thursday, and Richmond Public Schools amped up its own school security measures in response to the threats.
cardinalnews.org
W&L student named Rhodes Scholar; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
styleweekly.com
Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …
Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Charles Robb was Virginia’s...
thecollegianur.com
Remembering D’Sean Perry: UR football player recalls memories with UVA shooting victim
Editor's Note: Resources for UR students include CAPS, at CAPS@richmond.edu. Ulises Sarria, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver for the University of Richmond football team, used these words to describe D’Sean Perry, who Sarria considered one of his best friends and brother. Perry, a University of Virginia junior linebacker, was...
Governor Youngkin gets emotional at UVA memorial: 'It’s just horrific'
Students, football fans, and members of the UVA community also arrived at the memorial to contribute flowers and notes.
Dr. Mark Miller sworn in as Chesterfield Midlothian Supervisor
Dr. Mark Miller was sworn in as the new supervisor representing Chesterfield's Midlothian district Wednesday, signalling a shift in the makeup of the board.
The Daily South
This Richmond Designer Decks The Halls With Cherished Traditions Each Year
For interior designer Sara Hillery, Christmastime provides a fun opportunity to flex her creativity. “I apply the same approach to holiday decor as I do to interior design and never repeat a look,” explains Hillery, who dreams up a new theme for her Richmond home every year, leaving her family and friends to wonder what will come next. “I love the element of surprise!”
Dec. 6 ceremony to honor memory of Henrico homicide victims
The Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney’s Victim/Witness Program will sponsor its annual Candlelight and Ribbon-Tying Ceremony to honor the memory of homicide victims Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held rain or shine on the parking deck plaza outside the county’s Main Government Center. All families...
Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney responds to criticism about handling of Blanchard case
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport is weighing in on recent criticism about how it handled the case of John Blanchard, a Virginia Beach pastor accused of trying to solicit a minor. Davenport's office released a statement more than a month after prosecutors nolle prossed...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes
JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
Health experts weigh in after King William County Public Schools temporarily close due to surge in illnesses
Just a week before Thanksgiving, it was announced that students enrolled in King William County Public Schools won't be in school on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 after a surge in illnesses hit the community.
Woman injured in shooting near Virginia Union University
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were made aware of a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound went to the Medical College of Virginia in a personal vehicle.
Comments / 2