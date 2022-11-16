ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property

Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
CLINTON, MD
southhillenterprise.com

Masons win distinguished award at annual ceremony

On November 11, South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 AF&AM was one of two lodges in the state to receive the Gift of Life Award from the Grand Lodge of Virginia at the Grand Annual Communication held in Richmond, Va. The Gift of Life Award was created to recognize the two Lodges that have gone above and beyond in their hard work for reporting the most units of Blood donations overall, and the Lodge that had the highest percentage of units of Blood donations per membership for the Blood donation year, which is by the way 01 September to 31 August. Once a Lodge has won the Gift of Life Award, it have to wait 5 years before being eligible to win the award again.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

How UR addresses concerns of poor lighting on campus

As dusk approached earlier this semester, members of the University of Richmond community gathered at the UR Police Department before going on a walk around campus. With the sun setting earlier after the end of Daylight Savings Time, this “safety walk” was one of the ways URPD identifies safety issues, including poorly lit areas around campus, UR Chief of Police Dave McCoy said. While URPD staff also conduct monthly lighting surveys, safety walks give students and community members a greater platform to voice their safety concerns, McCoy said.
RICHMOND, VA
vccs.edu

MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant

EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
RICHMOND, VA
Rappahannock Record

Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern to be featured on WTVR news

It takes a lot to get the notice of Richmond television stations for folks in the Northern Neck, but the volunteers at Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville found a way to score when they planned a historical funeral procession last month. TV reporter Greg McQuade with WTVR CBS...
HEATHSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

W&L student named Rhodes Scholar; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
LEXINGTON, VA
styleweekly.com

Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Charles Robb was Virginia’s...
RICHMOND, VA
The Daily South

This Richmond Designer Decks The Halls With Cherished Traditions Each Year

For interior designer Sara Hillery, Christmastime provides a fun opportunity to flex her creativity. “I apply the same approach to holiday decor as I do to interior design and never repeat a look,” explains Hillery, who dreams up a new theme for her Richmond home every year, leaving her family and friends to wonder what will come next. “I love the element of surprise!”
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes

JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy