Porterville Recorder
NO. 19 ILLINOIS 79, NO. 8 UCLA 70
Percentages: FG .375, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Singleton 4-7, Campbell 4-9, Jaquez 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bona 2, Nwuba). Turnovers: 15 (Campbell 5, Bailey 3, Jaquez 3, J.Clark 2, Andrews, Singleton). Steals: 10 (Campbell 3, Jaquez 3, Bailey 2, Bona,...
Porterville Recorder
UNC ASHEVILLE 72, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 64
Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Pember 3-5, Jones 3-9, Stephney 2-3, Abee 2-4, Battle 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Burgess 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pember 6, McMullen). Turnovers: 13 (Pember 5, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Abee, Battle, Stephney). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
Porterville Recorder
USC 83, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 74
Percentages: FG .368, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Leffew 4-5, Benjamin 2-7, Reaves 1-2, D.Thomas 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Lipscomb). Turnovers: 11 (Leffew 3, Benjamin 2, Tinsley 2, Barton, D.Thomas, Gibson, Jefferson). Steals: 10 (Jefferson...
Porterville Recorder
STANFORD 80, CAL POLY 43
Percentages: FG .279, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Taylor 2-3, Prukop 2-4, Hunter 1-3, Koroma 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Spears 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haller). Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 3, Penn-Johnson 3, Pierce 3, Prukop 2, Stevenson...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 62, MERRIMACK 51
Percentages: FG .356, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McKoy 2-4, Etumnu 1-1, Reid 1-3, Bennett 1-5, Derring 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Turnovers: 11 (Derkack 4, Bennett 3, Reid 3, Etumnu). Steals: 9 (Bennett 3, Derkack 2, McKoy 2, Reid, Stinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MONTANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bannan393-76-92-155212.
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101
Percentages: FG .345, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Randle 3-7, Grimes 1-1, Hartenstein 1-1, Rose 1-3, Reddish 1-4, Brunson 1-5, Barrett 1-6, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-3, Toppin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sims 3, Rose 2, Hartenstein, Toppin). Turnovers: 16 (Randle 4, Barrett 3,...
Porterville Recorder
BOSTON COLLEGE 71, GEORGE MASON 56
Percentages: FG .483, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 4-7, .571 (Kelley 1-1, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Penha 1-2, Langford 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McGlockton 2, Ashton-Langford, Zackery). Turnovers: 12 (Penha 5, Ashton-Langford 3, Madsen 2, Bickerstaff, McGlockton). Steals: 6 (Bickerstaff 3, Ashton-Langford, McGlockton, Zackery). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game
Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
Porterville Recorder
UNLV 78, HIGH POINT 68
Percentages: FG .371, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams). Steals: 6 (Thiam...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
Porterville Recorder
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game
VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 70, Idaho St. 69
DENVER (3-1) Corbett 2-7 3-3 7, Kisunas 3-3 0-0 6, Bruner 3-10 2-2 10, Mullins 2-6 0-2 4, Smith 6-11 9-9 21, Tainamo 4-6 2-2 11, Lukic 3-5 2-4 9, Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Muller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-22 70. IDAHO ST. (1-3) Lee...
Porterville Recorder
Gardner-Webb faces N.C. A&T, seeks to end 4-game slide
North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -6; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb comes into the matchup with N.C. A&T after losing four games in a row. Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Porterville Recorder
Troy visits Montana after Moody's 22-point showing
Troy Trojans (4-1) at Montana Grizzlies (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Troy Trojans after Aanen Moody scored 22 points in Montana's 62-51 win over the Merrimack Warriors. Montana went 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
Porterville Recorder
Utah 134, Phoenix 133
PHOENIX (133) Bridges 6-12 1-2 13, Craig 6-10 1-1 16, Ayton 7-12 3-3 17, Booker 16-31 15-15 49, Payne 6-12 3-4 17, Saric 1-3 2-2 4, Lee 2-6 0-0 6, Landale 3-4 1-1 7, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-94 26-28 133. UTAH (134) Markkanen...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121
DETROIT (121) Bey 2-7 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-15 6-7 20, Bagley III 5-10 1-2 11, Hayes 7-14 0-0 18, Ivey 5-18 6-8 17, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Duren 5-7 2-2 12, Burks 6-10 6-8 23, Diallo 5-6 3-5 13. Totals 43-92 24-32 121.
Porterville Recorder
Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend's 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -4.5; over/under is 158. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland's 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets. Oakland finished 10-3 at home last season while going 20-12...
The Wichita Eagle
Andale extends nation’s second-longest high school football winning streak to 50 games
Andale has won by an average of 46.1 points during its winning streak, which has included the last three 3A state titles.
Porterville Recorder
Monache boys basketball beats Granite Hills
The Monache boys basketball team had its second game and second win of the 2022-2023 season when it beat the Granite Hills Grizzlies 67-44 on Wednesday at home. This was the first game of the season for Granite Hills and Monache's win came after its win on Monday against the Foothill Trojans.
