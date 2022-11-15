ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

hawaiinewsnow.com

Reigning National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball unveils 2023 schedule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The back-to-back National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team unveiled their 2023 schedule Thursday morning. The Champs are set to play a 28-match regular season, a slate that includes four teams that made it to last year’s NCAA Championship Tournament. 19 matches are set to be played...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings

Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
HAWAII STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM
BEAT OF HAWAII

Alaska Airlines Struggles For Hawaii Travel Spot After 15 Years

It’s a vastly different time than when Alaska Airlines started flying to Hawaii 15 years ago. We hadn’t even started thinking about Southwest Hawaii flights. And Hawaiian Airlines had no planes to fly directly to the neighbor islands from the mainland. When Alaska Hawaii flights started, the timing...
HAWAII STATE
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch

EL PASO, Texas - Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera, born and raised in El Paso, is a trailblazer within the NASA community. She's the first member of her family to graduate college, she was a McNair Scholar and has not one, but two degrees- a bachelor's in chemistry and a master's in aerospace engineering. Now, Villegas-Aguilera is the The post El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KITV.com

Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
HONOLULU, HI

