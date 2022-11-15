Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico State in search of win over rival New Mexico on Saturday at The Pit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After a week off, New Mexico State will enter Saturday’s contest looking for win number one over I-25 rival New Mexico during head coach Greg Heiar’s tenure as they visit the Lobos on Saturday evening. Saturday’s meeting with UNM is also an opportunity for the Aggies to get back in the […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Reigning National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball unveils 2023 schedule
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The back-to-back National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team unveiled their 2023 schedule Thursday morning. The Champs are set to play a 28-match regular season, a slate that includes four teams that made it to last year’s NCAA Championship Tournament. 19 matches are set to be played...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wahine volleyball hosts final homestand of the season, set to honor lone senior
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is set to host their final pair of home matches this weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The ‘Bows take on Cal Poly on Friday and Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday. Hawaii sits at the top...
FOR LIFE: Sagapolutele brothers under center of attention in Open Division semifinals
In 2016, Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa lead their teams to the Open Division semifinals. Six years later John and Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele are in the same position as Punahou and Campbell are two wins away from a state championship. Senior John Keawe is playing his best ball of the season, throwing 3 or more touchdowns […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Punahou makes first State playoff appearance since 2016, set to face off with Mililani
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HHSAA State football tournament chugs along and this week the Open Division tournament begins with four teams fighting for the Koa Head trophy — one side of the bracket sees No. 2 seed Punahou taking on Mililani. The Buffanblu make their long awaited return to...
BEAT OF HAWAII
After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings
Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
Throwback Thursday: Farrington’s Randall Okimoto
Former Farrington player and coach Randall Okimoto is this week's Throwback Thursday.
Five Americas High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college baseball
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five student-athletes from Americas High School all signed their National Letters of Intent to take their game to the next level on Wednesday. All five student-athletes are members of the Americas’ baseball team. Adrian Quintana signed to attend El Paso Community College. Gael Bernal signed to attend Luna Community College. […]
Organization under investigation after 31 horses surrendered to New Mexico officials
Horses were taken away from a New Mexico organization after state officials discovered the conditions they were living in.
LIST: Trip Advisor ranks the best poke on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Oahu for Nov.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Alaska Airlines Struggles For Hawaii Travel Spot After 15 Years
It’s a vastly different time than when Alaska Airlines started flying to Hawaii 15 years ago. We hadn’t even started thinking about Southwest Hawaii flights. And Hawaiian Airlines had no planes to fly directly to the neighbor islands from the mainland. When Alaska Hawaii flights started, the timing...
LIST: Top 10 neighborhood gems to eat at on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
hulalandblog.com
Doris Duke’s Shangri La & the Honolulu Museum of Art: Hawaii’s Most Undiscovered Gem
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Shangri La is the most “undiscovered hidden gem” on Oahu. Usually when people are asking about hidden gems, they’re expecting me to tell them about some secret slice of beach that only a handful of people know about, but THIS is truly an unexpected surprise.
Multiple lanes on Moanalua freeway blocked
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has reported a crash on the Moanalua Freeway eastbound lanes, before Red Hill.
El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch
EL PASO, Texas - Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera, born and raised in El Paso, is a trailblazer within the NASA community. She's the first member of her family to graduate college, she was a McNair Scholar and has not one, but two degrees- a bachelor's in chemistry and a master's in aerospace engineering. Now, Villegas-Aguilera is the The post El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch appeared first on KVIA.
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
KITV.com
Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
