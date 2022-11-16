Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
Related
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 62, MERRIMACK 51
Percentages: FG .356, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McKoy 2-4, Etumnu 1-1, Reid 1-3, Bennett 1-5, Derring 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Turnovers: 11 (Derkack 4, Bennett 3, Reid 3, Etumnu). Steals: 9 (Bennett 3, Derkack 2, McKoy 2, Reid, Stinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MONTANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bannan393-76-92-155212.
Porterville Recorder
STANFORD 80, CAL POLY 43
Percentages: FG .279, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Taylor 2-3, Prukop 2-4, Hunter 1-3, Koroma 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Spears 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haller). Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 3, Penn-Johnson 3, Pierce 3, Prukop 2, Stevenson...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101
Percentages: FG .345, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Randle 3-7, Grimes 1-1, Hartenstein 1-1, Rose 1-3, Reddish 1-4, Brunson 1-5, Barrett 1-6, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-3, Toppin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sims 3, Rose 2, Hartenstein, Toppin). Turnovers: 16 (Randle 4, Barrett 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 134, Phoenix 133
Percentages: FG .521, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Craig 3-5, Payne 2-4, Lee 2-5, Booker 2-9, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Saric 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ayton 3, Bridges 3). Turnovers: 14 (Payne 4, Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Booker,...
Porterville Recorder
MORGAN STATE 73, UTAH VALLEY 72, OT
Percentages: FG .345, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Ceaser 2-6, Darthard 1-5, Woodbury 1-6, McClanahan 0-1, Harmon 0-2, Nield 0-2, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bandaogo 5, Ceaser 2, Fuller, Potter). Turnovers: 18 (Harmon 4, Woodbury 4, Darthard 3, Nield 3, McClanahan 2,...
Porterville Recorder
BOSTON COLLEGE 71, GEORGE MASON 56
Percentages: FG .483, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 4-7, .571 (Kelley 1-1, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Penha 1-2, Langford 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McGlockton 2, Ashton-Langford, Zackery). Turnovers: 12 (Penha 5, Ashton-Langford 3, Madsen 2, Bickerstaff, McGlockton). Steals: 6 (Bickerstaff 3, Ashton-Langford, McGlockton, Zackery). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
DENVER 70, IDAHO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bruner 2-5, Lukic 1-2, Tainamo 1-2, Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Mullins, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Bruner 3, Bowen 2, Corbett 2, Smith 2, Kisunas, Lopez-Sanvicente, Tainamo).
Porterville Recorder
UNLV 78, HIGH POINT 68
Percentages: FG .371, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams). Steals: 6 (Thiam...
Porterville Recorder
UNC ASHEVILLE 72, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 64
Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Pember 3-5, Jones 3-9, Stephney 2-3, Abee 2-4, Battle 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Burgess 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pember 6, McMullen). Turnovers: 13 (Pember 5, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Abee, Battle, Stephney). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, PACIFIC 91, 2OT
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .438, FT .512. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Wrightsell 4-9, Harris 2-7, Jones 1-2, Carper 1-3, Wade 1-3, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee 3). Turnovers: 12 (Lee 4, Harris 2, Wade 2, Wrightsell 2, San Antonio, Square). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game
Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
Porterville Recorder
USC 83, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 74
Percentages: FG .368, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Leffew 4-5, Benjamin 2-7, Reaves 1-2, D.Thomas 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Lipscomb). Turnovers: 11 (Leffew 3, Benjamin 2, Tinsley 2, Barton, D.Thomas, Gibson, Jefferson). Steals: 10 (Jefferson...
Porterville Recorder
No. 18 Arizona 87, Loyola Marymount 51
ARIZONA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.459, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Martinez 2-3, Reese 1-2, Loville 1-2, Conner 1-4, Pueyo 1-1, Fields 0-1, Gilbert 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Nnaji 2, Reese 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hylton 4, Reese 2, Gilbert 2, Fields 1, Pellington 1) Steals: 12 (Gilbert 3, Pueyo 3,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121
DETROIT (121) Bey 2-7 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-15 6-7 20, Bagley III 5-10 1-2 11, Hayes 7-14 0-0 18, Ivey 5-18 6-8 17, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Duren 5-7 2-2 12, Burks 6-10 6-8 23, Diallo 5-6 3-5 13. Totals 43-92 24-32 121.
Porterville Recorder
Troy visits Montana after Moody's 22-point showing
Troy Trojans (4-1) at Montana Grizzlies (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Troy Trojans after Aanen Moody scored 22 points in Montana's 62-51 win over the Merrimack Warriors. Montana went 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
Porterville Recorder
Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend's 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -4.5; over/under is 158. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland's 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets. Oakland finished 10-3 at home last season while going 20-12...
The Wichita Eagle
Andale extends nation’s second-longest high school football winning streak to 50 games
Andale has won by an average of 46.1 points during its winning streak, which has included the last three 3A state titles.
Porterville Recorder
Monache boys basketball beats Granite Hills
The Monache boys basketball team had its second game and second win of the 2022-2023 season when it beat the Granite Hills Grizzlies 67-44 on Wednesday at home. This was the first game of the season for Granite Hills and Monache's win came after its win on Monday against the Foothill Trojans.
Comments / 0