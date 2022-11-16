Dave and Chris sit down with author and critic Hua Hsu to talk through his new book, Stay True—a searing memoir of friendship disrupted by sudden tragedy, and (for Dave) an almost unsettlingly relatable portrait of 1990s life. Also: vocal aromas, circular breathing, feeling like the stuff you like is better than everything else, defining yourself through arcana, going on the internet for the first time, Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon, East Coast Asian friction, distributed Chinatowns, raw marinated crab, teaching at a factory for hip young people, being really into quinoa, Dave Chang at 18, the doomsday outlook, Stephen Malkmus and George Clinton, EQ love languages, Gilmore Girls, Gavin Rossdale, Y2K fears, and listening to the Pulp Fiction soundtrack from beginning to end.

1 DAY AGO