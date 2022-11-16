Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Kate, Andrew, and Genevieve on Their Time in Paradise and Their Love for Rodney
Juliet is joined by Bachelor contestants Kate Gallivan, Andrew Spencer, and Genevieve Parisi to discuss their time on Bachelor in Paradise and their love for castmate Rodney. Juliet kicks things off with Kate as they talk through controversial moments and her takeaways from the show (1:31). Later, Andrew joins to discuss his relationship with Jessenia and Ency (23:21), before wrapping things up with Genevieve as they dive into her experience post-BIP and more (45:41).
The Ringer
‘Love Is Blind’ Cutie Controversy, Rumors, and Reunion Show Takeaways
Juliet and Callie break down the Season 3 finale and reunion of Love Is Blind. They address the ongoing rumors surrounding SK (1:22), weigh in on the conversation around Cole and Zanab’s relationship and dive into the cutie situation (3:00), and then discuss the remaining relationships and crown the biggest villain and star (20:05).
The Ringer
We Interview Real Housewife Lisa Barlow! Plus, ‘Potomac’ Episode 6 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 8.
Rachel kicks off this week’s Morally Corrupt with a chat about the Bravo news of the week with Juliet Litman (1:10). Then, Rachel welcomes on Callie Curry to discuss Season 7, Episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (13:22), followed by Jodi Walker to break down Season 3, Episode 8 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (37:43). Finally, Jodi Walker interviews Salt Lake City housewife Lisa Barlow about this current season and more (58:30)!
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 6 With Laurel
Johnny and Laurel break down her feud with Michele and her romantic ties with Horacio and Faysal, before diving into the daily challenge, Jay and Michele’s reckless gameplay, and Laurel’s elimination challenge against Jordan and Aneesa. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Laurel Stucky. Producer: Sasha Ashall.
The Ringer
‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 9
Tyson and Riley are joined by former Survivor winner Todd Herzog to discuss Episode 9 of Season 43. They talk about the fiery confrontation between Owen and James, having two tribal councils instead of one, and this week’s alliance-shifting blindside. Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee. Guest: Todd Herzog.
The Ringer
The Secrets of Marvel’s Magic
Matt is joined by Marvel’s executive of production and development and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore to discuss what makes Marvel so special. Nate talks about the development process when making a Marvel film, the level of familiarity with the IP required to produce and direct a Marvel movie, how they decide between making a TV show or a movie, the unconventional filmmaker hiring process, and what makes Kevin Feige so successful.
The Ringer
The Strangeness of Memory and the Weird Ecstasy of Youth
Dave and Chris sit down with author and critic Hua Hsu to talk through his new book, Stay True—a searing memoir of friendship disrupted by sudden tragedy, and (for Dave) an almost unsettlingly relatable portrait of 1990s life. Also: vocal aromas, circular breathing, feeling like the stuff you like is better than everything else, defining yourself through arcana, going on the internet for the first time, Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon, East Coast Asian friction, distributed Chinatowns, raw marinated crab, teaching at a factory for hip young people, being really into quinoa, Dave Chang at 18, the doomsday outlook, Stephen Malkmus and George Clinton, EQ love languages, Gilmore Girls, Gavin Rossdale, Y2K fears, and listening to the Pulp Fiction soundtrack from beginning to end.
The Ringer
Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Life As a TV Legend
Van and Rachel react to the fear and confusion surrounding the Poland missile strike (13:22), before discussing the mysterious death of Shanquella Robinson in Mexico (23:49). Plus, TV legend Malcolm-Jamal Warner joins to discuss his journey from child actor on The Cosby Show to Grammy-winning musician/poet (36:27). Hosts: Van Lathan...
