Chapel Hill, NC

Gardner-Webb faces N.C. A&T, seeks to end 4-game slide

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -6; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb comes into the matchup with N.C. A&T after losing four games in a row. Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
UNLV 78, HIGH POINT 68

Percentages: FG .371, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams). Steals: 6 (Thiam...
HIGH POINT, NC
Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101

Percentages: FG .345, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Randle 3-7, Grimes 1-1, Hartenstein 1-1, Rose 1-3, Reddish 1-4, Brunson 1-5, Barrett 1-6, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-3, Toppin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sims 3, Rose 2, Hartenstein, Toppin). Turnovers: 16 (Randle 4, Barrett 3,...
MONTANA 62, MERRIMACK 51

Percentages: FG .356, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McKoy 2-4, Etumnu 1-1, Reid 1-3, Bennett 1-5, Derring 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Turnovers: 11 (Derkack 4, Bennett 3, Reid 3, Etumnu). Steals: 9 (Bennett 3, Derkack 2, McKoy 2, Reid, Stinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MONTANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bannan393-76-92-155212.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
DENVER 70, IDAHO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .462, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bruner 2-5, Lukic 1-2, Tainamo 1-2, Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Mullins, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Bruner 3, Bowen 2, Corbett 2, Smith 2, Kisunas, Lopez-Sanvicente, Tainamo).
DENVER, CO
UNC ASHEVILLE 72, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 64

Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Pember 3-5, Jones 3-9, Stephney 2-3, Abee 2-4, Battle 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Burgess 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pember 6, McMullen). Turnovers: 13 (Pember 5, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Abee, Battle, Stephney). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
USC 83, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 74

Percentages: FG .368, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Leffew 4-5, Benjamin 2-7, Reaves 1-2, D.Thomas 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Lipscomb). Turnovers: 11 (Leffew 3, Benjamin 2, Tinsley 2, Barton, D.Thomas, Gibson, Jefferson). Steals: 10 (Jefferson...
MORGAN STATE 73, UTAH VALLEY 72, OT

Percentages: FG .345, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Ceaser 2-6, Darthard 1-5, Woodbury 1-6, McClanahan 0-1, Harmon 0-2, Nield 0-2, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bandaogo 5, Ceaser 2, Fuller, Potter). Turnovers: 18 (Harmon 4, Woodbury 4, Darthard 3, Nield 3, McClanahan 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Utah 134, Phoenix 133

PHOENIX (133) Bridges 6-12 1-2 13, Craig 6-10 1-1 16, Ayton 7-12 3-3 17, Booker 16-31 15-15 49, Payne 6-12 3-4 17, Saric 1-3 2-2 4, Lee 2-6 0-0 6, Landale 3-4 1-1 7, Okogie 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-94 26-28 133. UTAH (134) Markkanen...
PHOENIX, AZ
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
BUFFALO, NY
Friday's Sports In Brief

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists...
ARIZONA STATE

