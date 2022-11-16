Daniel Jones on Returning From the Bye With a Win, Rizzo Returns to the Yankees, and Adam Schein on “0-7”

Read full article on original website
Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Let me steal a line from Mark McGwire to get this column started: I’m not here to talk about the past. Yes, last week was a bloodbath. It happens. But we’ve got 14 new games on the Week 11 schedule, and it’s time to bounce back. Let’s just get to the picks. My confidence is fragile right now.
Week 11 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We kick off our NFL Week 11 preview by discussing the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit, whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, Vegas’s curiously small line against the Colts, and more.
Are the New York Jets Good?
Something strange happened to me last week. I was talking to a friend about the Jets’ playoff chances—OK, multiple strange things happened to me last week—and decided to look up who they were playing on Sunday. The answer was nobody: The Jets were on their bye week. And then it hit me: a twinge of … disappointment. I was sad that I wouldn’t be able to watch the Jets play. Oh crap, I realized. I care about the Jets again.
Jets Playoff Hopes on the Line, Judge Wins MVP, and Giants Host Lions
(0:51) — AARON JUDGE: ALL RISE! He takes home the 2022 AL MVP and has some comments on his free agency. (4:30) — GIANTS: The G-Men look to keep their winning ways going before heading to Dallas on Thanksgiving, but have to get past the Lions first. (5:31)...
Week 11 Preview: Vikings-Cowboys, Chargers-Chiefs, Jets-Pats
Danny, Ben, and Steven start with Vikings-Cowboys and discuss Minnesota’s offense, how the Cowboys offense can attack the Vikings defense, and more(2:25). Then they predict the Monday-morning headlines for Jets-Pats, Chiefs-Chargers, and more (19:33). Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, Steven Ruiz. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely.
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
How Sustainable Is the Vikings’ Success?
For a moment, as Kirk Cousins’s fourth-and-18 pass drifted through the air late in the fourth quarter against the Bills last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings made sense. After inexplicably starting the season 7-1, the Little Engine That Could appeared to be course-correcting—until the impossible happened. We’ve all seen...
Week 11’s Must-Win Games and Betting Opportunities
This week, Austin and Warren start by breaking down Jets-Patriots and look at how much this game means for both teams’ playoff chances (2:00). Then, they explain why the Cowboys are road favorites against the Vikings (16:00) before digging into why Justin Fields has had more success recently (32:00). Finally, they discuss how the return of T.J. Watt changes the Steelers’ defensive game plan against the Bengals (46:00).
Best Bets for Week 11! Plus, Teaser Legs and Trends.
Sharp and House begin by discussing the importance of officiating (1:00) before handicapping Sunday’s matchup between the Cowboys and Vikings (9:00). Then, they explain the betting implications of the Bills-Browns game being moved out of Buffalo (21:00) and share some insight into why the Steelers defense could provide problems for Joe Burrow and the Bengals (33:00). Finally, House shares his favorite teaser legs (52:00) and they select the Betting Buddy of the Week (55:00).
Chris Long Returns! Plus: Van Lathan on LSU, Twitter Apocalypse, Life Advice, and a World Cup Preview With Steve Ceruti
Russillo is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long of the Green Light podcast to discuss the Packers’ loss to the Titans, what makes Mike Vrabel a special coach, the top-three current head coaches Ryen and Chris would want to play for, the Eagles’ first loss of the season, the Rams in despair, and more (0:42). Then Ceruti takes a couple minutes off of paternity leave to join Ryen for a World Cup preview (59:20). Next, Van Lathan joins to talk LSU’s upset win over Alabama in the beginning of November, LSU-Georgia, social media’s Twitter hysteria, and more (1:15:47), before sticking around to answer some Life Advice questions (1:39:12).
Sean McVay’s Biggest Coaching Challenge Yet
As the season spirals away for the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the chasm between the offense and defense is becoming more clear. One side, laden with veterans, is spitting fire. The other, decimated by injuries, is out of answers. It’s as if there are two teams in one locker room, and head coach Sean McVay seems to know it.
Titans-Packers Preview and CFB Picks for Week 12
Austin opens by doing a deep dive into the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Titans and Packers with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 12.
Eagles-Colts Preview: Dallas Goedert’s Injury Impact, and the Thursday 10!
Following their first loss of the season at the hands of the Commanders, the Eagles look to bounce back against the Colts on Sunday. Sheil and Ben have reviewed the film and figured out where the Eagles went wrong on Monday Night Football. Plus, it’s the Thursday 10! The fans want to know how big of a loss is Dallas Goedert to this Eagles offense? What can Jonathan Gannon do to fill the void upfront while Jordan Davis recovers from his injury? How will the Eagles respond after finally hitting adversity?
The Untradable SGA With Michael Pina and the Future of Everything With Derek Thompson
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Michael Pina to discuss Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becoming an untradable asset (3:56), what the Knicks should do next (20:30), and whether the Hawks or Heat should be the Southeast Division favorites (37:24). Then, Bill is joined by Derek Thompson to discuss the potential end of an era in the tech world, and what to expect in the future (46:23).
Lamar Jackson? Josh Allen? Picking the Six Most Interesting NFL Story Lines
This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to pick who they believe will be the most interesting people in football the rest of the season. They discuss Josh Allen’s mini-slump (3:00) and what Lamar Jackson has at stake (8:00). Plus, they reveal whether they believe this will be Derek Carr’s last season in Vegas (17:00) and explain why it’s time for Zach Wilson to prove himself (31:00). Finally, they close the show by answering mailbag questions (40:00).
The Vikings Can Win the Super Bowl
Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is Tyler Dunne of Go Long, who argues that the Minnesota Vikings are real championship contenders. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?. Host: Nora...
