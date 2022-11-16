Daniel Jones on Returning From the Bye With a Win, Rizzo Returns to the Yankees, and Adam Schein on “0-7”

Following their first loss of the season at the hands of the Commanders, the Eagles look to bounce back against the Colts on Sunday. Sheil and Ben have reviewed the film and figured out where the Eagles went wrong on Monday Night Football. Plus, it’s the Thursday 10! The fans want to know how big of a loss is Dallas Goedert to this Eagles offense? What can Jonathan Gannon do to fill the void upfront while Jordan Davis recovers from his injury? How will the Eagles respond after finally hitting adversity?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO