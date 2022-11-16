ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Kevin McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speaker of the House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Tuesday, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy as their next Speaker. It’s a crucial first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, but not the last, as McCarthy still faces a battle to officially secure the role in January. McCarthy fended off a […]
Leadership announced for Senate Democrats and Republicans, as well as House Dems

State lawmakers met Friday and into the weekend to vote for leaders in the House and the Senate. Senate GOP members met Friday night and announced that Casey Crabtree, from Madison, was elected to be majority leader. Mike Diedrich, of Rapid City, will be assistant majority leader. Helene Duhamel, also of Rapid City; Jack Kolbeck, of Sioux Falls; Ryan Maher, of Isabel; and David Wheeler, of Huron, will serve as majority whips.
Advocate warns about consequences of repealing Michigan's right-to-work law

(The Center Square) – Advocates for the right-to-work law in Michigan warn that repealing the law that has been in effect since 2013 would hurt the state economy. For the first time since 1984, Democrats hold a trifecta in the Michigan state legislature with control of the House and Senate and the governor's office. Democrats have talked about repealing the right-to-work law since it was passed in 2012. “While the...
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
GOP leadership under siege

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have been drawn into battles for control over their respective conferences, inflaming a GOP civil war that's getting uglier by the hour. Why it matters: The fights playing out in public and behind closed doors highlight the...
Republicans projected to secure House majority

(NewsNation) — Republicans will hold a majority in the U.S. House following the midterm elections, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ. The result comes a week after the polls closed, due in part to the election laws in states with the tightest races. The result that clinched the...
