gocrimson.com
Women’s Rugby Prepares For NIRA Championship Against Dartmouth
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Harvard women's rugby is set to play in the NIRA Division I Championship against Dartmouth. The No. 2 Crimson will travel to Hanover, New Hampshire, to take on No. 1 Dartmouth. The game will take place at Burnham Field on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+).
gocrimson.com
Women’s Hockey Drops Game One Against Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – Alex Pellicci made the fifth-most saves in program history, but it wasn't enough to hold back the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs who picked up a 4-0 win over the Crimson tonight at Amsoil Arena. The Crimson were within striking distance until the final ten minutes of play,...
gocrimson.com
Harvard Women's Fencing Wins Their 15th Beanpot in a Row
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Harvard women's fencing won their 15th Beanpot in a row on Wednesday, Nov. 16, competing against Brandeis, MIT, and Boston College hosted by Boston College. The Crimson went 3-0 on the day, remaining undefeated on the season at 11-0. The Crimson began the Beanpot tournament going up against Brandeis University. The Crimson won decisively, 25-2. The Crimson's sabre squad led the way, going 9-0 after Zoe Kim, Elizabeth Tartakovsky, and Chloe Williams each won all three of their matchups. Both the foil and epee squads also had impressive performances, each going 8-1.
gocrimson.com
Men’s Volleyball Unveils 2023 Schedule
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men's volleyball team revealed its schedule for the 2023 campaign, which gets underway on Friday, Jan. 13. This season's 24-match slate features four of the eight teams that earned a berth to the 2022 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship. The Crimson will begin 2023...
gocrimson.com
Sailing Closes Fall Season atop the ICSA College Sailing Open Rankings
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Following the conclusion of the fall season, the ICSA College Sailing Rankings were released, and the Harvard open sailing team finished No. 1 and the Harvard women's sailing team landed No. 6 in the rankings. The open team of Harvard sailing had a dominate season this...
gocrimson.com
Fields, Ebbinge Earn Harvard Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by COOP
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Women's rugby first-year Cameron Fields and men's soccer junior Willem Ebbinge have earned Harvard Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by The Harvard COOP for the week of Nov. 7-13, Harvard announced on Wednesday. Cameron Fields, Women's Rugby, Undeclared. First-year Cameron Fields scored a pair of...
gocrimson.com
Wrestling Returns to Pennsylvania for Keystone Classic
PHILIDELPHIA, Pa… –Harvard wrestling returns to Pennsylvania for another tournament this weekend. The program will compete in the Keystone Classic on Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Last weekend the Crimson competed in the Journeymen Classic where the program took home six first place finishes and finished fourth overall...
gocrimson.com
Harvard Athletics Announces UBS as Presenting Sponsor for 138th Playing of The Game
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Athletics is proud to announce UBS as the presenting sponsor for the 138th playing of The Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, at historic Harvard Stadium. The historic rivalry is among the most admired in all of American sports, and provides football fans around the country insight into the historical significance of Ivy League football. Kickoff for the annual rivalry contest is slated for noon ET, with the game airing nationally on ESPNU.
