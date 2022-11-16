ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA deputies won’t be charged for killing Black bicyclist

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDbsY_0jCME2RX00
1 of 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles County deputies acted in self-defense and won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting a Black man they tried to stop for riding a bicycle the wrong direction, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Dijon Kizzee was holding a pistol when he was shot Aug. 31, 2020, according to a review by the Justice System Integrity Division of the county district attorney’s office.

Kizzee, 29, was killed in South Los Angeles after the deputies attempted to stop him for a traffic violation while riding a bike. He dropped the bicycle and ran away, carrying a bundle of clothing that authorities say contained a firearm.

The deputies told investigators they didn’t know there was a gun in the clothes, and they fired at Kizzee after he picked up the handgun when it fell out during a struggle with one of them.

An autopsy found that Kizzee had been struck 16 times by bullets in the front and back. Attorneys for the family have said witnesses described a volley of shots being fired as he lay on the ground, although an autopsy didn’t indicate the position of his body when he was shot.

His death sparked protests in South Los Angeles.

In a Nov. 10 memo, the DA’s office said it had concluded that deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia “reasonably believed, based on the totality of the circumstances, that force was necessary to defend against a threat of death when they initially fired their weapons.”

The memo also said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt in a criminal court that the deputies’ final shots weren’t fired in defense of themselves or others.

“My heart goes out to Mr. Kizzee’s family for the loss of their loved one,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Tuesday.

Attorneys for Kizzee’s family have questioned why he was stopped in the first place, calling it an example of “biking while Black” in a community of color.

Kizzee’s family has filed a $35 million claim against the county, which is often a precursor to a lawsuit.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Driver Who Crashed into 25 Police Cadets Is Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Then Released

Nicholas Gutierrez, 22, was arrested Thursday and has since been released as the L.A. County Sheriff's Department gathers more evidence, officials say The driver who crashed into a sea of police recruits on a morning jog in Whittier, California, has been arrested and now released, according to officials. Nicholas Gutierrez was arrested "and charged with attempted murder on a peace officer(s)" with other charges pending, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Thursday, before they released him from custody later that day. Out of roughly 75 recruits out running, 25 suffered injuries...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Up to 15 victims believed to be LA County Sheriff's recruits injured in Whittier crash, driver detained

Several people have been injured when a vehicle hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area. The motorist has been taken into custody.Investigators said about 10-15 people were injured, believed to be Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits.The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured for hospital treatment, many of them reportedly in critical condition."The hardest part is finding each victim," said Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department to CBSLA Wednesday morning. "There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims." Godinez added red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first. "First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals," said Godinez. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation. 
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials

IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
The Associated Press

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday. It still isn’t clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but investigators don’t suspect foul play, park officials said in a statement. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. They identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family, officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Detroit

Drug bust involving PlayStation box ends with guilty plea by drug kingpin

(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation that began with a PlayStation box filled with heroin ended with a fentanyl kingpin pleading guilty to drug trafficking.Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy on Thursday. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but he could spend the life his life behind bars. He has already served 10 years in prison for a drug conviction in California. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy had hubs across the country, including one in Novi. According to federal authorities, the Novi drug...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

Suspect Wanted by U.S. Marshalls Office Arrested After Committing a Shooting on Saviers Rd.

On November 4th, at approximately 11:29 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 blk. of Saviers Rd. in regards to a shooting that had just occurred. Witnesses reported seeing a white sport utility vehicle pull in behind another occupied vehicle. The driver, later identified as suspect Ixta, exited the sport utility vehicle and fired several rounds from a handgun at the occupied vehicle. The occupants in the victim vehicle fled the area and Ixta fled the area as well. Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
OXNARD, CA
The Associated Press

Boeser, Pettersson score 2 each, Canucks beat Kings 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to end an 11-game drought and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night. Elias Pettersson also scored two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each had two assists to help Vancouver win its second straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots to get his second win of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Shannon scores 29, No. 15 Illinois rallies past No. 8 UCLA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. made 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 29 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Illinois rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat No. 8 UCLA 79-70 on Friday night. The Illini (4-0) will play No. 16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. UCLA (3-1) faces fifth-ranked Baylor in the consolation game. UCLA led 44-29 early in the second half, and the Bruins were in front by 10 points when Illinois went on a 22-6 run take a lead it never gave back to the delight of a heavily pro-Illini crowd. “I’m really proud of this group,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Fifteen down, the eighth-ranked team in the country, a lot of unknowns, a lot of guys who have never been there, never done anything remotely close to what this was about. Now it was a home court for us. I will say that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy