Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Central PA plays a big role in new Senate leadership
Harrisburg, PA — With a brand new leadership team in place for Senate Republicans, Central Pennsylvania members are set to play a very important role. “Pennsylvania could do so much better on how we do things and how it affects Pennsylvania's growth economically but also demographically,” said Senator Scott Martin, (R) newly elected Senate Appropriations Chairman.
local21news.com
Gov. Tom Wolf, Governor-elect Josh Shapiro highlight transition of power
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Changes in Harrisburg are on the horizon. On Wednesday, the transition of power began at all levels of the State Government, including at the top, with the Governor. Governor Tom Wolf began the process of handing over the reigns to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, saying...
local21news.com
How the Right to Marriage Act would help protect same-sex marriage in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After the U.S. Supreme Court issued it’s ruling on the Dobbs case, overturning a women’s constitutional right to an abortion, the constitutional right of same-sex marriage came into question. However, the Right to Marriage Act looks to codify the federal government and...
local21news.com
CASA holds rally to make sure every vote is counted
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The organization CASA rallied Wednesday to make sure every vote is counted. There are two main purposes of the rally. First, CASA says there were many first-time new citizen voters in this election, so they want to make sure every vote that has been cast is counted in Pennsylvania.
local21news.com
Threat of rail strike looms as holidays approach
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two unions, representing more than half of rail workers, are poised to vote on proposed contracts next week. Seven smaller unions voted in favor of it. Three others voted against it, with the most recent vote this week. “Start listening to regular people,” Railroad...
local21news.com
New 'Don't Gamble with Kids' campaign takes aim at growing problem at PA casinos
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The number of kids being left in cars outside of Pennsylvania casinos has nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows since the start of 2022, there has been 269 incidents involving 441 minors, with 68 under the age of six, left unattended in the car while their caregiver was gambling inside a Pennsylvania casino. That’s up from last year’s 279 minors left in cars outside casinos across the state.
local21news.com
PA Secretary of Ag highlights the importance of shopping local for holiday meals
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shopping local for the holidays doesn't include just gifts. You can also support small businesses by stacking your Thanksgiving table with local food. On Thursday, the Secretary of Agriculture celebrated shopping local at the York Central Market, highlighting the importance of enjoying a locally...
local21news.com
A.G. Shapiro announces settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
PA (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is announcing details of a settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations. Walmart has to pay an estimated $120 Million to fund treatment resources in Pennsylvania. The company was accused of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions, which attorney generals from several states...
local21news.com
Resources highlighted for grandparents who raise their grandchildren by Wolf Admin.
PENNSYLVANIA — On November 16, the Pennsylvania Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Program, Human Services, and Aging all joined together to highlight resources available to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Additionally, they talked about the need for more support for grandparents due to the current overdose crisis. “We know...
local21news.com
California teacher uses 'gender unicorn' in class, claims kids as young as 3 can 'understand gender'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CITC) — A California elementary school teacher uses a "gender unicorn" to teach children about sexual attraction and gender identity. Danita McCray works as a child development teacher at an elementary school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). She hosted a workshop on how to incorporate gender identity into early childhood classrooms during a 2020 California Teachers Association (CTA) conference.
local21news.com
Police receive calls of man assaulting woman along the road
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for reports from several people saying a male was assaulting a female along the roadway on November 16. Responding officers were first sent to the 1st block of South Line Road, but when they arrived, they were unable to find the male or female.
Comments / 0