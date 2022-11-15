ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ SWAT and Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods (of course) copped the night’s biggest audience. CBS | SWAT (with 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating) ticked up in the demo versus its last fresh episode, while Fire Country (5.3 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.4) were steady. FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. ABC | Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.4) added viewers but ticked down in the demo. NBC | The freshman sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.3) stabilized in Week 3, while Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.3) ticked up...

